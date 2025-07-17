Gwyneth Paltrow Had A Caviar-Related Problem While Dating Brad Pitt, And It Allegedly Led To Her Having A Crush On Another A-Lister

From Bad Pitt to Ben Affleck to Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow has been in many high-profile relationships. Now, new details about them are emerging in a biography, and that includes a story about a caviar-related problem she had during her relationship with Brad Pitt , and how it apparently led to her crushing on another very famous actor.

In the book Gwyneth: The Biography, Amy Odell covered the Shakespeare in Love star’s relationship with Brad Pitt in quite a bit of detail. In an excerpt published by People , it went over how she worked with the actor on one of the best movies of the ‘90s , Se7en, and the start of their relationship. Then, when she went to work on Emma, she apparently started having doubts, as the book claims:

During Emma’s filming, Gwyneth expressed doubts to one crew member that Pitt was right for her, and admitted that she had a crush on Hugh Grant. ‘Brad and I had very different upbringings,’ she told an interviewer. ‘So when we go to restaurants and order caviar, I have to say to Brad, ‘This is beluga and this is osetra.’

To the actress’s point, she is from LA and the Ocean’s Eleven star is from Oklahoma. So, that alone shows the different upbringings they had. Apparently, that played into their relationship and going out to fancy places.

Amid all that, she allegedly had a crush on Hugh Grant, too. Of course, he was one of the romance genre’s finest in the ‘90s thanks to films like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Sense and Sensibility and Notting Hill. So, like the F1 star, he was a major leading man and heartthrob back then.

Now, going back to Pitt and Paltrow, after Se7en, she went on to make three more movies before releasing Emma in 1996. Then, about a year after they broke up, she released five films, including Shakespeare in Love, which she won an Oscar for. According to this book, when Emma came out, she was apparently worried about her relationship with Pitt and his thoughts on her rising success, so she was thinking about breaking things off:

After Emma came out, Gwyneth went over to [her friend, makeup artist Kevyn] Aucoin’s place and cried about Pitt multiple times. He wanted to be with her but seemed to feel threatened by her success and all the attention she received. [Aucoin’s] advice to Gwyneth was frank, ‘You really need to end this.’

Eventually, the two broke up in 1997 after a short engagement. No reason was given at the time, but in 2015, the actress did say that she “wasn’t ready” and the actor “was too good for” her. Now, it would seem there's no bad blood between them. Apparently, Paltrow and Pitt still love each other, and she gave his skincare products the Goop stamp of approval a few years ago. Plus, the actress even played a lighthearted game of fuck, marry, kill on a podcast regarding Pitt , Martin and Affleck (she said she’d fuck Pitt).

Now, they’ve both fully moved on and have had multiple relationships since their breakup. As of right now, Paltrow has been married to Brad Falchuk since 2018, and Pitt has been dating Ines de Ramon since 2022.

They’re also both thriving professionally. In fact, Pitt just released F1 earlier on the 2025 movie schedule , and later this year, Paltrow will make her return to acting in Marty Supreme.

So, all around, it seems like all parties have moved on from this caviar-related problem.