A Fan Held Up A ‘Marry Me’ Poster At One Of Jennifer Lopez’s Concerts, And Her Response Was Refreshingly Candid

Jennifer Lopez has been an A-list celebrity for years, thanks to both her career and the public's investment in her personal life. While JLo and Ben Affleck broke the internet by getting back together and eventually marrying, they've since divorced. A fan recently held up a sign at her concert asking her to marry him, and the "Waiting for Tonight" singer's response was A+.

JLo filed for divorce last August, and the two have since reached an agreement and separated without battling in court. Since Lopez is single now, a fan took a page of her rom-com Marry Me (streaming now with a Peacock subscription). They held up a sign with those to magic words, and a viral clip from Twitter showed her funny response. As the 55 year-old icon joked:

JLo marry me? I think I’m done with that. Yeah, I’ve tried that a few times

I mean, she's not wrong. Lopez's personal life has turned heads for years now, and there are plenty of jokes swirling around about her various engagements and marriages. After all, she's been married four times and engaged a few more. But will she really not try to get hitched again?

Lopez's joke is funny, but I'm not sure I'm convinced of her comments. She's known as a hopeless romantic which was on display for This Is Me... Now: A Love Story (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription). As such, many fans are assuming she'll end up in love and hitched again sometime in the future. Hey, can you blame them?

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story is streaming with Prime Video. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

Given how many headlines have been made as a result of JLo's personal life, it's refreshing to see her poke fun of herself in this way. Although she would have really broken the internet if she pulled a Marry Me and said yes to this sign proposal. Hey, it worked for her and Owen Wilson in the romantic comedy.

After months of working with a famous divorce lawyer behind closed doors, Affleck and Lopez's divorce was finalized in January. While the two A-listers have continued coparenting their kids and are seemingly on good terms, all eyes are on what will come next for their romantic lives. So if/when when one of them starts to date again, smart money says that folks are going to be paying attention. We'll just have to see whether or not JLo ever gets married again, or if this latest statement turns out to be accurate.

Professionally, Jennifer Lopez has plenty to look forward to. On top of her career as a global pop star, she's also got some exciting movie titles on the 2025 movie release list and beyond. Chief among them is her role in the musical adaptation Kiss of the Spider Woman, which has been getting positive buzz at film festivals.