Dear Evan Hansen: An Updated Cast List

Ben Platt

The lead of the film, playing Evan Hansen himself, will be Ben Platt, who played the role in the original Broadway cast. Now at the age of 26, Platt has admitted he’s starting getting a little old to play a high school student, but it will be something special to see the actor behind the original cast recording to star in the film. Platt started out in movies in 2012’s Pitch Perfect and has since established himself as a recording artist and star of Netflix’s The Politician.