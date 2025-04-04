It Blows My Mind That A Pair Of Fans Paid $16K To Watch Idina Menzel And Kristin Chenoweth Sing A Wicked Song, But After Watching The Sweet Moment I Totally Get Why

While most of us will have to wait for one of the most anticipated upcoming 2025 movies , Wicked: For Good, to see Elphaba and Glinda duet, a group of lucky audience members got to see the original actors behind the Broadway musical, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, reunite to sing a tune from Wicked on Thursday. What’s especially amazing to me is how two of them apparently paid $16,000 to be just inches from the pair as they sang “For Good.”

Idina Menzel is currently back on Broadway to lead the new musical Redwood. After performing the show where her character sings a sprawling eleven numbers, she came back on stage and was joined by Kristin Chenoweth for a special performance of “For Good.” Check it out, and I dare you not to cry!

Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth sing "For Good" for BCEFA at Redwood - YouTube Watch On

As you might have noticed in the video, behind Chenoweth and Menzel are two fans who were singing along with the Wicked stars and getting super emotional over the reunion moment. Per Vulture , they were the two winners of a Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS campaign, which were offered to be on stage with them during a performance of the fan-favorite song and take pictures with them as well.

The bidding war capped off at $8,000, meaning that the whole experience cost the two of them a combined $16,000! Talk about a high price tag, but I don’t think anyone, aside from Wicked cast members can say they’ve ever been that close to Wicked magic with the original Broadway stars of the show, who have hung up their wand and broom since 2005. Plus, their cash went to a good cause.

The moment was especially sweet because the pair were a little out of practice with the song. Menzel hilariously called out herself for being “flat” after belting one note and then they couldn’t figure out if they were supposed to sing one part together. Despite the two Wicked leads being a little rusty on the song, they did an amazing job singing the emotional tune, and you could just tell these two knew this track like it’s part of them.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth recently reunited for the Wicked movie to sing a new song in Emerald City, but they almost had different cameos . It was an amazing tribute to the Broadway stars after playing the roles first and recording the original Broadway soundtrack before it became one of those forever-running Broadway shows . It felt right to have them in the movie, and some viewers of the movie liked it even better than the show !

Seeing this performance is a great reminder that we’ll soon see Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sing the tune in the second Wicked movie this fall. Ahead of its release on November 22, check out the first look at the poster and what we learned from this week’s Universal CinemaCon panel .