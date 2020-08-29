After Chadwick Boseman’s Death, Netflix Delays Virtual Event For His Final Film

The world is still reeling from the news that Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away at the age of 43 following a years-long battle with colon cancer. At this point in time, many are taking the time to celebrate Boseman’s life and the stunning work art he created over the course of his career. The late actor is, however, slated to appear in one more film and, in the wake of his death, Netflix has had to delay an event pertaining to the project.