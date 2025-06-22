Marvel Is Reportedly Pulling The Plug On One Of Its Disney+ Originals, And I’m Bummed

It goes without saying that the past several years have seen Marvel Studios release a bevy of content, whether it be via theaters or streaming services. Disney+ subscription holders have definitely been the beneficiaries of that, as various series have been released as of late. While there are still ongoing shows, some of them remain in limbo, with rumors persisting in regard to whether they’ll return. Now, it seems at least one of the series has now definitively reached its conclusion amid the 2025 TV schedule, and I’m disappointed.

Back in 2021, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were introduced to Marvel Studios: Assembled. The docuseries covers the making of the various MCU movies and shows, starting with Phase Four. As of this writing, 23 episodes have been produced, which highlight productions like WandaVision, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and both seasons of Loki. Now, TVLine’s Matt Webb Mitovich reports that “no new episodes” are being planned at this point.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Disney has yet to confirm the cancellation, as of this writing, but this development would track with current events. Since the latest episode of Assembled, which centers around Agatha All Along, two MCU films have been released – Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. Release dates for the episodes varied, but there hasn't been any indication that there are installments planned for the latest big-screen entries in the MCU canon.

More on Marvel Shows (Image credit: Disney) Marvel’s Rumored To Be Making A Big Change To Its Disney+ Shows Following Vision, And I Have Very Mixed Feelings About This Idea

As someone who generally enjoys documentaries (including ones about how a specific show, movie or project came to be), I’m sorry to see this Marvel offering go. It was quite entertaining to hear the cast and crew discuss their creative approaches to their productions. I had a particularly good time watching the WandaVision special, which laid out the finer details of the beautifully crafted show, which pays tribute to various decades of TV. The Shang-Chi episode is also cool and provides keen insight into how the stellar fights were choreographed. Of course, plenty of other episodes also have their charms and feature fascinating information.

What saddens me is the fact that there are some upcoming Marvel movies that would be great as subjects on Assembled. The obvious big title that comes to mind is the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday, and I would absolutely love to receive insight into Joe and Anthony Russo’s work on that movie. Even before that though, there’s also the highly anticipated The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which looks downright spectacular. Sure, director Adam Shakman – who also helmed WandaVision – has been discussing his vision for the movie, but I’d love to see him further convey his sentiments on the aforementioned show.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's TV shows and films are available on Disney+. Grab a subscription and pay $9.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. Or go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month. Fans can also save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

It’s worth saying that there’s surely a possibility that Assembled could return at some point. After all, shows go on hiatus quite frequently. That was the case for Marvel Studios: Legends, which just dropped a Riri Williams-centric episode in anticipation of Ironheart. That marked the first episode of the show to be released since December 2023. While it’s unclear if the docuseries could make a comeback at some point, I’m certainly going to stay optimistic.

Do yourself a favor and stream episodes of Marvel Studios: Assembled now on Disney+. Luckily, non-subscribers can also check out episodes, as some of them have been posted to YouTube. Also, read up on upcoming Marvel shows.