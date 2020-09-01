Star Wars’ Billy Dee Williams Shares Touching Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Every year comes with its own set of devastating celebrity deaths, and 2020 is no exception to that rule. The latest major heartbreak came this past weekend, when it was revealed that Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman died at age 43 after fighting colon cancer. Boseman was a hero both in front and behind the camera, and his death is heartbreaking for his fans all around the world. Plenty of people have posted their own touching farewells to Boseman, and now Star Wars legend Billy Dee Williams has added his voice to the countless others paying tribute to the late actor.