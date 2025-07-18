Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won Week 2 HOH, Who Is Getting Nominated, And Who Received A Secret Power

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 27 live feeds as of Friday, July 18th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

The first week of Big Brother Season 27 is in the books, and despite the chaos of showergate and Kelley Jorgensen seemingly setting up her own eviction, it was Isaiah "Zae" Fredrich who was sent packing. Now the stage is set for Week 2, and the tension couldn't be any thicker with several Houseguests gunning for each other.

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother's live feeds and tracking all the action of the house before it hits the episode. As such, we know all about who won the Week 2 Head of Household, who they're looking to nominate, and the unexpected powers a few Houseguests obtained in the latest competition. Let's dive in!

(Image credit: CBS)

Jimmy Won The Week 2 HOH

After his dramatic speech following the Week 1 veto ceremony and ruffling feathers with claims he was running Vince Panaro's HOH, Jimmy managed to win in Week 2. I knew my instincts were good to have a strong feeling about him, though I definitely feel like he could fall victim to "HOH-itis" and make himself an easy nominee for Week 3 if he annoys enough people with his reign.

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Kelley, Keanu, And Adrian Are His Likely Choices For Nomination

The good thing for Big Brother fans in Week 2 is that Jimmy hasn't been quiet about who he'd nominate if given the power to do so. After openly calling out Keanu Soto in the veto ceremony, it was obvious Jimmy was going to put him on the block. I also wasn't shocked he plans on putting up Kelley, because he's felt she has it out for him since the start.

I'm mildly shocked by the plan to nominate Adrian Rocha, because it seemed like he and Jimmy got along well. At the same time, he seems like a person without a lot of allies or alliances, and they often make easy targets. Plus, Adrian almost won two competitions on premiere night; he could be a sneaky threat if left in the game too long.

As far as who the real target is, I would wager he's going to get Keanu out. Jimmy has a thing about eliminating the gym bros, and again, they were at odds all week despite hashing it out after the veto ceremony. If he doesn't win one of the two comps coming up, he might be in trouble.

(Image credit: CBS)

Some Players Received Secret Powers That Can Shake Up The Game

Another interesting hitch overheard on the live feeds is that a few Houseguests were awarded "powers" they obtained during the competition. These powers have the ability to massively change the game in an unexpected way, assuming they get to be used.

Based on conversations on the live feeds, we learned that Keanu, Kelley, and Mickey Lee all received a power after the competition. Here's a little breakdown about what we know about each power:

Keanu - His power allows him a double chance to win a power of veto if he's nominated.

Mickey - Can overthrow the HOH as long as none of the Houseguests guess it's her taking over in a set time period.

Kelley - Power is not guaranteed. She'll have to compete in a private competition on her own to gain it. The power is related to the Power of Veto.

Keanu told Kelley about his power, and Kelley told Jimmy what she knew about her power. I find it a bit surprising Jimmy decided to nominate Kelley, knowing that she has a power. But perhaps he's just hoping to flush it out early in an effort to prevent her from having an advantage later.

In any case, this sets the stage for another exciting week of Big Brother! Here we thought all the fun would be over with the 17th Houseguest. Here's hoping the fun keeps on chugging along as this season continues, and Week 2 is just as messy as the first.

