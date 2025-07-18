Joshua Jackson Finally Opened Up About ABC’s Shock Doctor Odyssey Cancellation: ‘Like Nothing Else On Television’

A number of shows are ending in 2025, and for many of them, it's because they got canceled, including Doctor Odyssey. The ABC medical drama got the axe in June after only one season, once cast options expired, and it’s been hard to handle. Star Sean Teale previously shared a cryptic post after news broke, and now Joshua Jackson has finally shared his thoughts on the tragic news.

Jackson portrayed Dr. Max Bankman on the series, and like many, he was holding out hope that this wouldn’t be the end for the luxury cruise ship. Before the cancellation, he shared a five-word update, revealing that ABC hadn’t told them anything yet. But now that the cancellation has been confirmed, he has a different tune. While speaking with People, he reflected on his brief time on the series, noting he’s “always bummed” when a show is canceled, and he explained what the industry is really like:

That was a really good group of people, and it was a really fun show. But this is a crazy and difficult business, and whatever the reasons were for them not wanting to move forward with it, they don't actually tell us those things.

The entertainment industry can be rough, and even though Doctor Odyssey was sinking, there was still some hope that Season 2 was going to happen. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and the show was completed after just 18 episodes.

Regardless, Jackson hopes that fans enjoyed the series and all the ridiculousness that came along with it, saying:

I hope they got the same thing that we got out of it, which was that it was a beautiful, over-the-top kind of experience that was like nothing else on television, I don't think.

While fans were upset over the finale's relationship developments, the tsunami that was included was wild, and it's proof of how over the top Doctor Odyssey certainly was. Between the tongue-in-cheek guest stars, throuple, 9-1-1 crossover with Angela Bassett, and the many high-seas emergencies that were debunked by medical experts, the Ryan Murphy drama was pretty insane, and that was one of the reasons why I loved it so much.

That being said, is there a chance that Doctor Odyssey will be revived in the future? Jackson confirmed that his contract has “lapsed,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean this is the end. Although chances are not looking good, all hope is not lost yet:

They may make that show with somebody else. I have no idea what their plans are. They haven't let me know, but I am not holding my breath that it's coming back.

Considering how long ABC dragged this news out, cancellation started to be expected, but that doesn’t make it hurt any less. I felt exactly how John Oliver felt when he demanded the show to be renewed, and it’s heartbreaking that it didn’t happen. At the very least, the show did not end on a cliffhanger and actually had a pretty happy ending after the two-part finale that involved a tsunami and earthquake (9-1-1, anyone?).

Plus, now that Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 are confirmed to be in the same universe, perhaps we could see these seafaring characters return (as long as Angela Bassett doesn’t have to step on another boat).

It will be hard to get over this cancellation, but thanks to streaming, it will be like Doctor Odyssey never went away. The first season is available to stream in full with a Hulu subscription. There may not be new episodes, but it’s certainly better than nothing.