Ahead Of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, I Have One H.E.R.B.I.E.-Related Request

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters soon, and the anticipation for the latest of the upcoming Marvel movies seems to be rising. Based on the footage that’s been shown thus far, fans are in for a cosmic and action-packed adventure starring one of the most beloved superhero teams in existence. The quartet of do-gooders won’t be alone, though, as they’ll be joined by the faithful H.E.R.B.I.E. and, ahead of the film’s release, I have one request involving the lovable robot.

What’s The One Thing I’d Love To See Happen With H.E.R.B.I.E. In First Steps?

For the uninitiated, H.E.R.B.I.E. (or Humanoid Experimental Robot B-Type Integrated Electronics) is a character who’s been synonymous with FF lore since the ‘70s. He mainly serves as an assistant to Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), but he also helps the other members of Marvel’s First Family as needed. The First Steps trailers and TV spots suggest he’ll serve in that same capacity in the forthcoming superhero movie as well.

I love seeing the diminutive, robotic assistant cooking with Ben Grimm (The Thing) and watching over young Franklin Richards, but I want more for him. I’d specifically appreciate it if the mechanical character received a true hero moment. Sure, watching over a child is no small task, but I’d love to see Reed’s aid get in on the action alongside the rest of the team. I’m not saying I need the robot companion to somehow become an advanced fighting machine, though I would like to see him risk his well-being at some point or another.

It’s known, at this point, that First Steps will see the Fantastic Four go up against Galactus, who makes a steep request of Reed and Sue Storm before he wreaks havoc on their world. Even though H.E.R.B.I.E. doesn’t appear to have any kind of combat capabilities, I could imagine that he could be helpful in some way during the inevitably bombastic third act of this Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Honestly, as tragic as it would be, I wouldn’t even mind if the robot is destroyed while risking himself to save the planet.

Director Matt Shakman may not be destroying H.E.R.B.I.E. in this film, though that kind of sacrifice could earn the character a lot of respect. Overall, though, what should be said is that fans have been waiting years to see the FF’s good buddy in all of his glory. Shakman previously said he’d play an “important” role, but we still can’t say for sure whether the filmmaker is just being hyperbolic or being 100% accurate about the role of this particular MCU supporting character.

I Hope The Fantastic Four Is An MCU Film That Effectively Utilizes Supporting Characters

When it comes to ancillary characters in Marvel’s expansive franchise, some are effectively utilized in films and TV shows while others aren’t. The Black Panther franchise, for example, has expertly highlighted the likes of M’Baku, Nakia and Okoye. On the other hand, the Thor films barely service Lady Sif and the Warriors Three. Ultimately, many of these supporting players need more screen time in the MCU.

There doesn’t seem to be a wide roster of supporting players on the board in First Steps. (Of course, fans could be surprised with familiar faces like Alicia Masters or Willie Lumpkin). At this point, H.E.R.B.I.E. seems to be the most prominent ally that the FF has in this continuity. That, to me, would be all the more reason for him to have a true moment to shine amid the battle against Galactus. Some people may find it funny that I’m so eager for the robot to get his due, but I’d say that he more than deserves his time in the sun.

Until I see The Fantastic Four: First Steps, I’ll remain optimistic about H.E.R.B.I.E. receiving his hero moment. Matt Shakman has proven to be a strong storyteller when it comes to superhero-related tales, so here’s hoping that the WandaVision helmer’s latest MCU production does the FF’s loyal companion justice. Fans can see the film when it opens in theaters on July 25 amid the 2025 movie schedule. Also, stream other Marvel films and shows on Disney+.