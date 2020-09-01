How Walt Disney World Should Add Black Panther To The Parks

It's an interesting idea, to say the least. In the last several years, we've seen several Marvel-themed attractions built at the various Disney Parks around the world, and there's also Avengers Campus, an entire Marvel land will be opening at Disney California Adventure at some point shortly after the park itself is able to open. Creating an entirely new land dedicated to Wakanda would certainly be a significant undertaking that would take time and money to design and build, and there are some potential hurdles that would need to be dealt with that have nothing to do with design. Still, there's a way to potentially bring Black Panther to Walt Disney World by dusting off an old idea and making it new again. Disney should build a Black Panther attraction inside a new Equatorial Africa Pavilion at Epcot.