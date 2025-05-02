David Harbour Meeting Red Guardian At Disneyland Is The Best Thing You'll See All Day

A new Marvel Cinematic Universe entry opens this weekend, and whenever an upcoming Marvel movie hits theaters (or a MCU series arrives on Disney+), one thing fans can almost always count on is new characters making appearances at Avengers Campus. The center of all things Marvel at the Disneyland Resort is full of characters from all over the MCU. With the release of Thunderbolts*, Avengers Campus will welcome Red Guardian for the first time, and nobody is quite as excited as David Harbour.

Earlier this week, Disneyland Resort revealed plans to add Red Guardian to Avengers Campus on May 2, alongside the release of Thunderbolts*. Today, however, we got an incredibly entertaining video of David Harbour wandering through the Marvel land at Disney California Adventure. He meets several of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but doesn’t get all that excited about it until he finds that special someone. Check it out!

I could watch this video all day. The incredible scream of joy coming from both David Harbour and Red Guardian is perfect. The look on Harbour's face is everything. The embrace feels genuine, like they’re both running into an old friend they haven’t seen in forever.

And to be fair, David Harbour’s joyful reaction might be quite legitimate. Many of the actors and creators who have seen their characters come to life as characters inside Disney Parks have spoken about how special it can be. Many of them get quite emotional when they see characters become “real” in the parks. It has to be pretty cool for Harbour to see his Red Guardian walking around Avengers Campus alongside Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man and all the rest.

The next Marvel characters to be added to Disneyland have already been confirmed. When Fantastic Four: First Steps is released later this summer, Marvel's First Family will also appear in the parks. However, in a slight change, they won’t actually appear in Avengers Campus, but inside Disneyland’s Tomorrowland. It’s a fitting location considering that the retro-future aesthetic of the Fantastic Four movie is mirrored in Tomorrowland’s design. That's why I suggested that the Fantastic Four belonged in Tomorrowland months ago.

The one downside of all the new characters being added to Avengers Campus is that they don’t often stay very long. Red Guardian will only appear for a limited time. How long that will be isn’t clear, but with Disneyland’s 70th anniversary getting started in just a couple of weeks, and the next Marvel movie not coming out until July, hopefully he’ll hang around for at least a couple of months. I imagine a lot of fans will be just as happy as David Harbour was to see him.