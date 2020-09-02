Chadwick Boseman Was Reportedly Determined To Film Black Panther 2 Despite Health Issues

In the days since the news broke of Chadwick Boseman’s death late last week, many fans have reflected with awe when considering the timeline of his cancer diagnosis and how much he was able to accomplish while battling the disease. While choosing to keep matters regarding his personal health to himself and among a small circle of family and friends, he completed production on numerous films, including multiple action-heavy performances as T’Challa a.k.a. Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The fortitude and strength he demonstrated is absolutely remarkable, and so it really comes as no surprise at all that right up until his passing he was determined to reprise his most popular role in the developing Black Panther 2.