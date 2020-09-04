Why Warner Bros. Wasn't Super Shocked When The Batman Had To Shut Down Again

At this point, there no expectation of when The Batman might resume filming. Ann Sarnoff says that contact tracing will be done to see who the infected person, whomever it may be, came in contact with. If this one case was able to be kept isolated from the rest of the crew then it may just be a case of letting the virus run its course for this one person and then moving on. Otherwise, we could see this process take a lot longer if a lot of people ended up infected.