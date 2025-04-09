Fans Think The Batman Part II Is Dead After Recent Casting News, But Not So Fast

The superhero genre continues to dominate the entertainment world, with a number of shared universes in play. While the new DCU has begun with Gods and Monsters, Matt Reeves' The Batman is in its own universe (and streaming with a Max subscription). But fans have been concerned that the sequel might be in jeopardy after reports Robert Pattinson's being approached for Dune 3. While some folks thing that the upcoming DC movie is dead in the water, that might not be true just yet.

What we know about The Batman: Part II is super limited, which is why some fans have been concerned about whether or not it'll actually get made. Given how long Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies film, his possible casting is turning heads and making some thing that Part II simply won't happen. One writer on Twitter shared this grim prediction, posting:

THE BATMAN: PART II is just not happening. The signs are all there. No real development or announcements in many months, the cast signing onto other projects (Pattinson with DUNE, Colin Farrell with SGT ROCK). It’s time to state the obvious: it’s dead.

Say it ain't so! It would really be a bummer if Matt Reeves' franchise ended before we ever got a theatrical sequel to The Batman. Add in the wild success of the TV spinoff The Penguin (including its Golden Globe wins), and the idea of this version of Gotham City ending its tenure so soon is a serious bummer.

Max: Save Up To $41 On Annual Plans

With free trials and other introductory offers all but scrapped, the best way to save money on most subscriptions these days is by prepaying for a year upfront. The same goes for Max, with up to 16% off its choice of three plans. Alternatively, its cheapest plan starts from $9.99 a month. I'd always recommend getting Max as a part of the bundle with Disney Plus and Hulu, though, starting from $16.99 a month.

Indeed, that writer isn't the only person who is worrying about the DC flick. The Batman: Part II has already faced delays, and the cast taking other gigs has fans fearing the worst. Just look at the following meme from Twitter:

Think it’s time to give up hopes on The Batman Part 2 ever happening pic.twitter.com/VU9pceOhj3April 8, 2025

On the other hand, there are corners of the internet that are defending The Batman 2's chances, despite what other roles actors like Colin Farrell and Robert Pattinson might be taking. The chatter got so loud that Deadline Film Reporter Justin Kroll tweeted out a response, about the Dune gig, offering:

Little clarity as there seems to be some confusion. This film will shoot this summer and like THE ODYSSEY, is an ensemble pic where Patz could shoot over in reasonable time and have it not affect BATMAN 2, whenever that goes into production

While some fans might be calling The atman franchise DOA, the situation may be more complicated and have more wiggle room than they'd think. And given the wild success of The Penguin, it would be surprising if Warner Bros. decided to bail on Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise without at least bringing one sequel to theaters.

Speaking of the studio itself, The Batman and Dune are both under the WB umbrella, which is another reason why Robert Pattinson might be able to continue playing Bruce Wayne while journeying to Arrakis.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Batman: Part II is currently expected to arrive on October 1st, 2027, so things are definitely up in the air. And since the project isn't in the 2025 movie release list, it's unclear when we'll get more concrete information.