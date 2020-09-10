Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 5 Role With Fun Post

News of Neve Campbell's involvement in Scream 5 should delight the many fans out there, and lend some credibility to the developing sequel. The late horror legend Wes Craven helmed the previous four installments, so there are sure to be some naysayers out there. But Campbell has already praised Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's work on the project, and now the trio of original stars are all committed to appear. Ready or Not had the same mixture of comedy and horror that Scream is known for, so hardcore fans of the genre may be intrigued to see what they'll do with Craven's franchise.