Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns To Horror For Ready Or Not 2, But I'm Freaking Out About More Legends That Got Confirmed

News
By published

We finally know what Ms. Gellar is doing this summer.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in I know what you did last summer
(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

No, horror fans, we don’t know if we’ll see the next round of fun and games in the Ready or Not universe on the 2025 movie schedule. However, what we do know about Ready or Not 2 has just changed pretty drastically. While horror icon Sarah Michelle Gellar isn’t appearing in this year's legacy-quel I Know What You Did Last Summer, she now has a role in this Radio Silence sequel's deck of winners! And if you thought that was impressive, wait until you see the rest of this hand of winners stacked in the deck.

The good folks at Searchlight Pictures made this exciting news known through a short, but sweet video. While it’s nowhere near as lengthy as the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, there are enough names here to boost the anticipation level for this upcoming horror movie:

A post shared by Ready Or Not (@readyornotfilm)

A photo posted by on

While Sarah Michelle Gellar was featured on Showtimes’ Dexter: Original Sin, her character, Miami Metro forensics chief Tanya Martin, wasn’t really involved in any sort of horror activity. Also keeping in mind her role on the defunct Paramount+ original Wolf Pack, this is Ms. Gellar’s return to film-based horror.

It’s a feat absolutely worth celebrating, especially since the Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon is going to be mixing it up with this cast! Which leads to another interesting note, which came from Deadline’s reporting.

Samara Weaving in Ready or Not

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

That outlet’s story not only confirmed this casting, as well as today’s production start on Ready or Not’s next chapter, they also had another name to share that’s not on this list: fellow retired vampire slayer/Abigail vet Kevin Durand.

But of course, if we’re talking about the words “horror” and “legend” in the same sentence, we need to discuss two very distinguished names you probably noticed on this roster.

A bloodied Elijah Wood smiles eerily while sitting against a tree in Sin City.

(Image credit: Dimension Films/Troublemaker Studios)

Elijah Wood And David Cronenberg’s Additions Have Me Even More Hyped For Ready Or Not’s Sequel

Loving the work that writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy had accomplished with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett on the first Ready or Not, a strong roster for part two always seemed to be in the cards. Keeping that in mind, seeing Sarah Michelle Gellar in the same list as genre mastermind David Cronenberg and acting/producing powerhouse Elijah Wood brought an even wider smile to my face.

Mr. Cronenberg's resume on both sides of the screen makes the Videodrome helmer an inspired addition, especially with dry acting appearances as a guest star on shows such as Star Trek: Discovery. And turning to the Lord of the Rings star in the room, Wood’s creep-tastic roles in ensemble casts like that of Sin City, The Monkey, and the upcoming Toxic Avenger reboot put him on deck to potentially let loose once again.

David Cronenberg in Star Trek: Discovery

(Image credit: Paramount+)

It’s hard to tell how this all-star cast is going to interact, as Ready or Not 2’s story is under lock and key. That kind of doesn’t matter though, as the same madcap spirit looks like it’s very much infused in this hotly anticipated sequel. And since Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood, and David Cronenberg are all usually game for anything in their acting lives, having them play this unique game promises to be a rewarding roll of the dice.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Tom Felton Met A Bunch Of Shocked Harry Potter Fans And I Couldn't Get Enough Of His Draco Malfoy Joke

Joey Lawrence Remembers Fishing With John Candy While Brother Andrew Offers Wild Story About Arnold Schwarzenegger Making Him Hold A Lit Cigar When He Was 7

Glen Powell's Dog Brisket Has Some Real Competition As Sydney Sweeney Posts Her Own Adorable Dog Content: ‘Introducing Sully Bear’
See more latest
Most Popular
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney stare each other down in front of the ocean in Anyone But You.
Glen Powell's Dog Brisket Has Some Real Competition As Sydney Sweeney Posts Her Own Adorable Dog Content: ‘Introducing Sully Bear’
The Kardashians
It Pays To Go To Space. No Really, The Kardashians Actually Sent Lauren Sánchez A $7K Gift
David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan filming in darkness in beautiful night scene Superman (formerly Legacy)
Nicholas Hoult And Rachel Brosnahan Were Mesmerized The First Time They Saw David Corenswet As Superman, But They Forgot One Obvious Truth
Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) pilots a ship on Andor
New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 21-27)
Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter.
Tom Felton Met A Bunch Of Shocked Harry Potter Fans And I Couldn't Get Enough Of His Draco Malfoy Joke
Abby in the middle of beating Joel to death in The Last of Us Season 2
The Last Of Us Creators Explain Key Character Change During That Gut-Wrenching Scene, And I Definitely Think It Was The Right Move For Live-Action
Andrew and Joey Lawrence posing on a carpet in 2017
Joey Lawrence Remembers Fishing With John Candy While Brother Andrew Offers Wild Story About Arnold Schwarzenegger Making Him Hold A Lit Cigar When He Was 7
Doug Kiker, American Idol&#039;s &quot;Singing Garbage Man&quot; is shown at his Season 18 audition.
Singing Garbage Man's Ex Speaks Out About American Idol Talent After His Untimely Death At 32
Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Andrew Garfield Explains What It Would Take To Get Him Back As Spider-Man, And I Honestly Love His Take
Jason Ritter stands with a look of teary-eyed horror in Matlock S1 E18 - &quot;Tricks of the Trade.&quot;
Jason Ritter Had A One-Word Response After Finding Out About Matlock's Shocking Season 1 Ending Early, But He Had To Keep It A Secret