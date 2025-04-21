Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns To Horror For Ready Or Not 2, But I'm Freaking Out About More Legends That Got Confirmed

No, horror fans, we don’t know if we’ll see the next round of fun and games in the Ready or Not universe on the 2025 movie schedule . However, what we do know about Ready or Not 2 has just changed pretty drastically. While horror icon Sarah Michelle Gellar isn’t appearing in this year's legacy-quel I Know What You Did Last Summer, she now has a role in this Radio Silence sequel's deck of winners! And if you thought that was impressive, wait until you see the rest of this hand of winners stacked in the deck.

The good folks at Searchlight Pictures made this exciting news known through a short, but sweet video. While it’s nowhere near as lengthy as the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement , there are enough names here to boost the anticipation level for this upcoming horror movie:

A post shared by Ready Or Not (@readyornotfilm) A photo posted by on

While Sarah Michelle Gellar was featured on Showtimes’ Dexter: Original Sin, her character, Miami Metro forensics chief Tanya Martin, wasn’t really involved in any sort of horror activity. Also keeping in mind her role on the defunct Paramount+ original Wolf Pack, this is Ms. Gellar’s return to film-based horror.

It’s a feat absolutely worth celebrating, especially since the Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon is going to be mixing it up with this cast! Which leads to another interesting note, which came from Deadline ’s reporting.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

That outlet’s story not only confirmed this casting, as well as today’s production start on Ready or Not’s next chapter, they also had another name to share that’s not on this list: fellow retired vampire slayer/Abigail vet Kevin Durand.

But of course, if we’re talking about the words “horror” and “legend” in the same sentence, we need to discuss two very distinguished names you probably noticed on this roster.

(Image credit: Dimension Films/Troublemaker Studios)

Elijah Wood And David Cronenberg’s Additions Have Me Even More Hyped For Ready Or Not’s Sequel

Loving the work that writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy had accomplished with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett on the first Ready or Not, a strong roster for part two always seemed to be in the cards. Keeping that in mind, seeing Sarah Michelle Gellar in the same list as genre mastermind David Cronenberg and acting/producing powerhouse Elijah Wood brought an even wider smile to my face.

Mr. Cronenberg's resume on both sides of the screen makes the Videodrome helmer an inspired addition, especially with dry acting appearances as a guest star on shows such as Star Trek: Discovery. And turning to the Lord of the Rings star in the room, Wood’s creep-tastic roles in ensemble casts like that of Sin City, The Monkey, and the upcoming Toxic Avenger reboot put him on deck to potentially let loose once again.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

It’s hard to tell how this all-star cast is going to interact, as Ready or Not 2’s story is under lock and key. That kind of doesn’t matter though, as the same madcap spirit looks like it’s very much infused in this hotly anticipated sequel. And since Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood, and David Cronenberg are all usually game for anything in their acting lives, having them play this unique game promises to be a rewarding roll of the dice.