How Barbie Ferreira Drove The Trans Am In Unpregnant Without A Driver’s License

Haley Lu Richardson said she was proud of her co-star and could empathize because she remembered a time herself when she had to drive for a scene as a new driver at 16. There’s a pressure to drive when you're new to it by itself, but add in cameras and a crew, it must have been a unique challenge for her. But, wow did she pull it off. The girl even sings and dances to Kelly Clarkson, and does a handshake with Veronica while in the car.