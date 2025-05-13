Hailee Steinfeld Just Opened Up About The Met Gala Outfit That Made Her Completely Unrecognizable To Some Of Her Hollywood Peers

Not only have Hailee Steinfeld’s best movies and shows shaped her career, but so have her 10/10 fashion moments. She’s proven herself to be a real fashionista with examples starting as young as 14 at her first Met Gala, as well as rocking Barbiecore with other Hollywood starlets in 2023 . However, there’s one Met Gala outfit that made the Oscar nominee completely unrecognizable to some of her Hollywood peers, and I don’t blame them.

We’ve seen Steinfeld’s timeless looks throughout her filmography, from sporting pigtails in one of the all-time best Westerns True Grit, to wearing a sexy ‘30s dress in the 2025 movie release of Sinners. While looking back at her Met Gala looks, there was one style in particular back in 2021 that you’d never know was the Edge of Seventeen actress. Take a look at her “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” look:

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage)

You’d never think you were looking at Hailee Steinfeld with that blonde wig on, right?! With the 2021 event’s theme of American independence, the Dickinson actress wore a shimmering beige Iris Van Herpen dress filled with petal-shaped panels. Like birds of a feather, Steinfeld brought out her own style of radiance.

It’s still hard to believe that was Steinfeld rocking the petal-y slip. More like she’s giving me Heidi Klum vibes with that ensemble! The actress/singer told Capital Buzz what a “fun” experience it was for her to spend ten minutes putting on her blonde wig and bleaching her eyebrows for her Met Gala appearance. If you thought you could hardly recognize her at “fashion’s biggest night,” Steinfeld revealed that neither could some of her Hollywood peers:

I feel like I lived out like a secret dream of mine of like going somewhere undercover because a lot of people didn’t recognize me. I had had full conversations with people whose homes I’ve been in and had dinner with and they didn’t know it was me until the next day. Which, learned a lot! You learn a lot that way.

That’s crazy for those Hollywood peers to have a conversation with someone and not know it was the “Most Girls” singer. I would feel the same way, too, considering the talented actress wasn’t showing off her well-known brunette locks. I can see where Hailee Steinfeld is coming from, wanting to take part in a fun experiment of cleverly disguising herself and seeing if others can recognize the woman behind the costume. Seeing her act on screen, we know it’s the famed actress behind each character. But as celebrities are constantly recognized, I can imagine looking completely transformed in real life can be a true adventure.

While stars can look completely unrecognizable in a role , Steinfeld being able to fool some Hollywood peers with her indistinguishable Met Gala appearance takes transformation to a whole new level. You can continue to see the talented star transform on screen with Sinners in theaters now.