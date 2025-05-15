I Never Thought The Barbiecore And Mob Wife Trends Could Go Together, But Jenna Ortega Proved They Can

We know Jenna Ortega for being the queen of Wednesday fashion . She knows how to rock a gothic look so well, however, she’s proven time and time again that her style has major range. She’s also fearless when it comes to fashion, and she demonstrated that once again by mixing Barbiecore and Mob Wife vibes in a look that paid homage to Sarah Jessica Parker and Sex and the City.

In the lead-up to the release of Hurry Up Tomorrow on the 2025 movie schedule , Ortega has been rocking some truly iconic fits. At the premiere, she wore the Dior newspaper dress that Sarah Jessica Parker donned on Sex and the City. Then, she put on a cute pink mini dress and a big fur coat for her next appearance, take a look:

Now, this is the “naked dress” from Season 1 of Sex and the City, and SJP wore it at the 1997 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards, per Cosmopolitan . It’s also paired with a fur coat, which was a fixture of Carrie Bradshaw’s closet. However, mixing the two aesthetics is not something I expected, especially from Jenna Ortega, and I love it so much.

According to the Wednesday star’s Instagram post about the look, the dress is by DKNY. While it is a direct homage to the HBO hit, it also totally plays into the Barbiecore trend that’s been tapped into over and over again in the years since the Barbie movie’s release.

However, Barbiecore wasn’t the only mainstream trend Ortega tapped into. Back in early 2024, the Mob Wife aesthetic was a big deal, and many were seen rocking big fur coats and opulent outfits. This look mixes the two trends together in a chic and playful way, showing that while they’re pretty contrasting trends, sometimes, opposites attract.

Adding to the fun of mixing two fads together while paying homage to Sex and the City, the look also adds to the ever-growing catalog of iconic Jenna Ortega outfits. She proved she’s a queen of method dressing on the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour with some iconic gothic moments. She left her signature black behind for a romantic taupe moment at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Plus, she was rocking a rose-colored gown to promote Death of a Unicorn in March. And these are just a few recent examples of the Scream actress’s range when it comes to style.

Speaking of range, that’s also been shown off recently in the projects she’s been releasing. Ahead of Wednesday Season 2 , which will premiere this summer on Netflix’s schedule , Jenna Ortega was part of the wild horror dramedy Death of a Unicorn, and now the surrealist thriller from The Weekend, Hurry Up Tomorrow, is in theaters.

So, like her fashion, Ortega is taking on all sorts of projects, specifically within the world of horror, that show off her skills and range as a performer. Now, I can’t wait to see what she does next as her films and shows get released, and we see more iconic looks like this Barbiecore and Mob Wife Sex in the City fit.