How Star Trek: Generations Time Travel Works

From When To When

Technically, Captain Picard is only traveling back a couple moments back in 2371. But the bigger reach is seeing Captain Kirk being pulled out of the Nexus, and brought forward 78 years from 2293.

The Purpose Of Their Trip

The nefarious Dr. Soren wants to send himself to the Nexus for keeps, and he’s ready to destroy the sun of the Veridian system to attract the temporal ribbon that acts as the doorway. With the fate of an entire star system’s population in the balance, it’s up to Picard and Kirk to travel back to the moment Dr. Soren launches trilithium probe into the Verdian system’s sun, and attempt to prevent it from happening.