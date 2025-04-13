Black Mirror's USS Callister Sequel Was Less Star Trek Than I Hoped, But There Are Two Big Connections Fans Will Appreciate

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Black Mirror Season 7 episode "USS Callister: Into Infinity." Stream it with a Netflix subscription and read at your own risk!

Black Mirror is back with another twisted set of episodes showing how terrifying modern technology can be, but one was of particular interest to Star Trek fans. I guess it's fair to say there was a lot of general hype for the sequel episode to the Emmy-winning "USS Callister" episode, but more so if you were a fan of the franchise it parodied. Unfortunately, "USS Callister: Into Infinity" isn't quite the Trek homage the first episode was, but there are two big connections I enjoyed regarding the acting and direction.

While the episode is great and an amazing follow-up to the original, those hoping to scratch that itch they're feeling while waiting on upcoming Star Trek shows may wind up disappointed. This whole episode feels more like a nod to Fortnite than Captain Kirk, but is worth a watch all the same, for the two reasons I get into below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jimmi Simpson Plays A Villain Just Like In Star Trek: Prodigy

I've been a huge Jimmi Simpson fan across his career, and love the range he's displayed in doing everything from Westworld to It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Even so, I was shocked when he was listed amongst the voice cast for Star Trek: Prodigy, and even more shocked when I heard him voice the Drednoks in that dark and gravelly tone.

It would be disingenuous to call Simpson's appearance in "USS Callister: Into Infinity" a cameo, considering he was in the original episode that aired before Prodigy was even conceived. What's different, however, is that we get more with Simpson as the real James Walton, who is far less noble and way more nefarious than his virtual clone. We also get him looking about the scruffiest I've seen the actor since he last played Liam McPoyle, but the villainous part is what made the Trek fan in me smile.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Episode's Director, Toby Haynes, Is Working On An Upcoming Star Trek Movie

Trek fans feeling like they should skip out on the Season 7 Black Mirror episode should reconsider, considering the director attached to it. If the name Toby Haynes sounds familiar, it's because he was listed as the director for the upcoming Trek prequel film that is in development and allegedly heading to theaters. I say allegedly because Paramount had zilch to say about it during its CinemaCon 2025 presentation, so let's cross our fingers and hope it still exists.

While Black Mirror has its own cinematic style, watching this episode could be a glimpse of what we can expect from Haynes helming a Trek movie. I have to say that I liked what I saw during the space battle segment and the general sci-fi elements of it all. Now, if he can just get Cristin Milioti in this Trek project, I think this movie would be one of her best must-watch movies.

Ultimately, "USS Callister: Into Infinity" was one of my favorite episodes of Black Mirror Season 7, with maybe "Common People" coming in at a close second, thanks to how it hits close to home. I recommend all Star Trek fans check the new season out, especially since we won't have Strange New Worlds Season 3 back until this summer.