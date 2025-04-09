Paramount Had Zero Updates For The Upcoming Star Trek Movie, And Fans All Had The Same Reaction

Fans may know that the next upcoming Star Trek series is arriving this summer, but that doesn't mean loyal fans still don't want answers on other projects on the way. After Section 31 premiered to disappointing reviews, there's hope that Trek's return to theaters via an origin story will get the movie side of the franchise back on track. Unfortunately, CinemaCon has come and gone, and Paramount didn't divulge anything about the film's progress, though many aren't surprised.

The untitled Trek production, which is not the fourth movie in the Kelvin franchise starring Chris Pine, was announced at CinemaCon 2024, with Andor director Toby Haynes attached to helm it. Fast forward to a year later, and Paramount sidestepped any mention of the project during its annual presentation, at which CinemaBlend was present. News circulated amongst Star Trek fans relatively quickly afterwards. Honestly, I have a lot of the same feelings that fans shared about the origin film (and the Kelvin movie) in @TrekMovie's comments:

No surprise there. - @TheKeetsTweets

So the 60th Anniv is going to be another big meh, just like the 50th was. Got it. - @MetalGirlJen

Big surprise. - @darendoc

It's been 9 years, there is no point in bringing the Kelvin-verse crew back for one more film. Recast and reboot. - @KPanOfficial

It's dead, Jim. Good riddance to the Kelvinverse. - @kentishsax67

There's sarcasm and cynicism abound, and I understand it. Once again, the fate of a Star Trek movie is up in the air, which is like the umpteenth time that's happened since Beyond was released in 2016. This movie was initially slated for 2025, and, now, we have no updates on its status at the start of the year. Does this mean fans should assume we won't see it this year?

Assuming makes an Andorian out of you and I, and I'd rather not be blue about this latest news about Star Trek movies. However, I do have to wonder who's calling the shots when it comes to the franchise's feature films. I'm especially curious after producer Alex Kurtzman confirmed to CinemaBlend that he's not involved in those upcoming plans. Perhaps the powers that be looked over the 2025 movie schedule and surmised that there wasn't an optimal spot to release it.

The only thing I can say with certainty is that it's frustrating, especially given Star Trek's success within the streaming business in recent years. Sure, fans will still have Strange New Worlds, which dropped a dazzling Season 3 trailer ahead of its return this summer. Also, Starfleet Academy has a tremendous cast to be excited about. Still, it would be great if another Trek film were to hit the big screen, especially after Section 31 was held to Paramount+ for its release. If an action thriller starring an in-demand Oscar winner can't make it to the big screen, is there any hope for a Trek project? We'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, know that the next Star Trek project on the docket is Strange New Worlds Season 3. Time will tell as to when some feature film-related updates might be divulged, but I'll be keeping my fingers crossed that they arrive sooner rather than later.