Will Ferrell Reveals Unsuspecting Gymgoers Got An Eyeful During His Old School Streaking Scene

Will Ferrell is the sort of talent who’ll do what he has to in order to get the shot, and all Old School did was allow the SNL veteran to show that to the world. Certainly, with the one-two punch of this film and director Jon Favreau’s holiday favorite Elf, 2003 was the year that put this comedian on the cinematic map. The winning combination, apparently, was one half child-like endearment and another half wild plotting that allowed Ferrell to run down the street virtually naked. While he may have scared away Pasadena gymgoers, it’s at least good to know that Will Ferrell got his exercise in that night as well.