Ryan Phillippe Has An A+ Reaction To How His Cruel Intentions Butt Scene Has Lived On

Cruel Intentions is one of the best teen movies of all time, and remains iconic despite the years since its 1999 release. The steamy adaptation of Les Liaisons Dangereuses boasted an all-star cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe. The latter had a famous nude scene, where his butt was shown to the audience (and Witherspoon's Annette). And it turns out he's heard a lot of comments about that memorable moment throughout the years.

The iconography of the 1999 classic has been apparent in the years that have followed with Sarah Michelle Gellar attempting a failed Cruel Intentions TV pilot prior to the series that was released this year for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. Phillippe was asked by Variety about his infamous butt sequence, and he responded saying:

I’ve heard about that for so many years now. It could be worse.

C'mon, that's pretty funny. It sounds like Phillippe knows how significant his brief nude scene was for Cruel Intentions fans. And while years have passed, I suppose there are worse thing that people could take to him about on the street.

Cruel Intentions has a special place in the heart of millennial moviegoers, plenty of whom had crushes on Phillippe's Sebastian after watching the drama film. I can personally attest to my peers being obsessed with the brief nude scene, including LGBTQ+ moviegoers who had realizations about their own sexuality while watching the movie.

(Image credit: Sony)

I personally think that Cruel Intentions is one of the best movies from the '90s, but I recognize that I have those nostalgic feelings from growing up watching the title. But the movie has some truly outrageous performance from its leading trio of actors, as well as supporting players like Selma Blair, Christine Baranski, Joshua Jackson, and Sean Patrick Thomas.

While Phillippe has apparently heard lots of comments about his butt over the years, that's far from the only steamy moment that happens throughout the movie's 97-minute runtime. He's got intimate scenes with both Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon, and went on to marry and have kids with the latter. But all of that pales in comparison to the iconography of Gellar and Selma Blair's Cruel Intentions kiss. Honestly, it's no wonder this title became such a cult classic for kids of the '90s.

Doing a nude scene is a very vulnerable thing for actors, especially since they live on forever in film history. Ryan Phillippe might not have anticipated talking about his Cruel Intentions butt scene decades later, but that just shows how beloved the movie continues to be.

The Cruel Intentions TV show is available on Amazon, but the movie itself isn't available to stream at the time of writing this story.