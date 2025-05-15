Zac Efron Is Battered And Bloodied On The Set Of His New Movie Judgment Day With Will Ferrell, But I'm Just Here For The Comments

Zac Efron has been famous since starring in the endlessly re-watchable High School Musical movies (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). But he's carved out a thriving film career as an adult, including the forthcoming comedy Judgement Day opposite Will Ferrell. The 37 year-old actor posted a bloody photo from the set, but I'm all about the comments section.

While it remains to be seen in Judgement Day becomes one of Will Ferrell's best movies, the strong cast is definitely getting folks hyped. Efron posted a photo dump on Instagram, which showed his character pretty roughed up from whatever happens in the movie. Check it out below:

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) A photo posted by on

Efron posted these images for his whopping 60.4 followers on Instagram, which is a mixture of fans and those who actually know the actor. While the images from the set offer a tease about what we should expect when Judgement Day is finally released, it's wild to see just how much the comments section has blown up... particularly from public figures we know and love.

What Zac Efron's Famous Friends Had To Say About The Bloody Pics

Efron has been working from a young age, so he's got lots of household names that he's friends and/or collaborators with. Many of them sounded off in the comments section of his recent photo dump, with some example being:

dad with the Lorax stache! - Dylan Efron

The affliction shirt goes hard @jimmy - Patrick Schwarzenegger

HI BOYS - Zoey DeutchI don’t know what this is but I know I’ll be first in line to see it LETS GOOOOO!!!!🔥🔥🔥 - Bart Johnson (from High School Musical)

Yassss - KayCee Troh (From High School Musical)

Of course, this is not including the countless thirsty comments that were left on this post by fans, many of whom are calling him some variation of daddy. Listen, the many has been a sex symbol for years now.

While fan are calling Efron Daddy, his onscreen father Bart Johnson is one of the top comments of his post. He's part of the High School Musical cast as Coach Bolton, and he's not the only franchise star to weigh in. KayCee Troh, who famously played Martha Cox, also sounded off in the comments.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The High School musical franchise is streaming on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Of course, fans of The Traitors (streaming with a Peacock subscription) will notice that fan favorite player/ Zac's brother Dylan Efron is one of the most popular comments. After winning the reality competition series he's got fans of his own, and they love seeing the two brothers interact on social media.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As always, Zac Efron looks ripped on the set of this forthcoming movie, which is likely part of the reason why so many of the comments are thirsty AF. And smart money says that'll help get more movies on the new comedy.

Judgement Day doesn't currently have a release date, so it's unclear if it'll make it onto the 2025 movie release list. But Zac Efron and Will Ferrell certainly sounds like a winning combination.