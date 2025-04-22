Walton Goggins May Not Be Nude A Bunch On TV, But He Has A Very NSFW Routine For Reading New Scripts

Walton Goggins has been a go-to character actor for many years now, but it’s only with his most recent roles that the highly talented actor has achieved global stardom and ascended to the level of sex symbol. (Not that he would so readily agree with his thirst fanbase.) It’s an impressive feat for someone whose characters aren’t often go-to sex symbols themselves, and who are more likely to keep their clothes on than strip them off. (Unfortunately for fans, his full-frontal moment on Righteous Gemstones involved a body double.)

As such, Goggins hasn’t often faced on-camera situations where he’s needed to disrobe for the sake of a scene. But perhaps if he was ever asked to film his own autobiography, there’s one particular part of his day where the Justified vet can be expected to show up in the nude. No, not in the shower, though I suppose that also counts. Rather, in his backyard. As he put it to Daily Mail’s You:

I’ve been naked in the backyard of every house I’ve ever owned. You wake up in the morning and you have a beautiful cup of coffee with clothes or sans clothes and feel the air on your body.

If anyone out there had any inclination to try and sell a house to Walton Goggins in the near future, the only right move is to make sure there's a big, beautiful backyard that's worthy of housing Goggins' nude body. Privacy is probably a good option to include as well, though he doesn't speak to that idea so much.

Because the idea isn't about other people at all, but rather the White Lotus star's personal comfort. Knowing that others could easily read into his behavior as being charged in some way, Goggins explained:

I don’t think I’m an exhibitionist. I don’t make that choice to put on clothes or not put on clothes. I just know I’m going to have a cup of coffee.

No word on exactly how carefully Goggins likes to drink his coffee, but one can assume that he's not a butterfingers when it comes to coffee mugs. Otherwise, one's penchant for morning nudity would likely give way to wearing protective genital coverings.

But even though it's known that more and more women are jumping on the Walton Goggins bandwagon with each new project he heads up, his wife Nadia Conners isn't taking offense at the waves of newfound attention, even if she's not 100% comfortable with all of it. Here's how she thinks of it:

He’s aged like fine wine. But it’s hard as I’m a middle-aged woman. So suddenly I feel like 'all these women find him attractive.' But what’s so amazing is he’s always made me feel like the most beautiful woman in the room.

While most of the stories shared by Goggins' co-stars are of a positive nature, rumors have persisted regarding an on-set feud with co-star Aimee Lou Wood, who portrayed the doting girlfriend of his emotionally stunted character Rick. Fans will be paying close attention to how the two actors behave around each other during White Lotus' FYC awards promotions down the line.

Walton Goggins is now all finished with The White Lotus after that hectic and tragic Season 3 finale, and his years as Uncle Baby Billy will soon conclude as The Righteous Gemstones wraps after a four-season run. It's unclear if he'll pop up again elsewhere on the 2025 TV schedule, but fans can definitely anticipate his return as The Ghoul in Season 2 of Prime Video's Fallout.