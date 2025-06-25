Channing Tatum Says Being 'Butt Naked' For New Movie Roofman Was NBD Except For One 'Weird Part'
Tatum is no stranger to this kinds of scenes, but...
The 2025 movie release Roofman sees Channing Tatum playing out the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a real-life Army veteran who hid in a Toys “R” Us store to avoid being captured for stealing from McDonald’s branches. While the crime-comedy’s bizarre plot already suggests viewers are in for some high-chase action sequences, the film’s lead will also be front-and-center for a “butt naked” nude scene. For Tatum, stripping down for the film was no big deal, but there was one aspect to it that was odd for him.
In the new trailer for Roofman, Channing Tatum’s Manchester is seen taking a shower inside the Toys “R” Us bathroom, only to get caught by the store’s manager when he bares all in the hallway. While the Step Up actor is no stranger to “butt naked” scenes, he told EW that this one was “weird" due to the nature of the scene:
Yeah, I can see why that would be a tad off-putting, as standing still while in the nude is one thing, and performing an action sequence in the buff is something else entirely.
When it comes to Channing Tatum's nude scenes, I remember a scene from The Vow, in which his character is in a house naked, only to be startled by his amnesic wife.
Tatum also went stark naked for The Lost City (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) In that film, his cover model character was covered in leeches that apparently preferred his butt above any other regions of his anatomy. Tatum referred to filming the action-comedy’s nude scene as a “hell of a Day 2.” Given that fake leeches were super-glued to his rear and he wore a “sock” on his penis, I definitely understand that assessment!
Considering that Channing Tatum was required run away naked while bumping into contraptions while filming Roofman, I can understand why that wouldn't be an easy task. Tatum also revealed one concern he had while shooting the hilarious Roofman scene:
Yeah, I would like to believe that they’ll either just reveal Tatum from the backside or just show him from the chest up. Then again, there's surely a chance we might see more of Tatum than expected.
It's easy to get the feeling that Tatum will have a lot of action maneuvers in this Roofman nude scene, given his comments. The Fighting actor went on to talk about one particular moment he feared would be captured in the film’s final cut, and I don't blame him:
I can see where Channing Tatum is coming from in regard to being nervous about how much the audience will see of him. It’s just humorously ironic that it's coming from an actor who's still iconic for performing provocative dance moves in the Magic Mike movies. Then again, there’s a big difference performing between choreographed, steamy, sexy stripteases and free-running fully exposed in a Toys “R” Us.
All in all, I applaud Tatum for committing to his craft regardless of any worries he might've had. He's definitely a pro, and that's been more than evident through the exceptional work he's put in over the years.. You'll get a chance to see what is or isn't shown of Tatum's body in Roofman when it opens in theaters on October 10th.
