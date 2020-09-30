Joe Manganiello Has A Blunt Thought About Returning For Magic Mike 3

Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL were both fun theatrical romps that raked in the box office dollars. The second film may have come out five years ago and may have been about the Kings of Tampa throwing together one last major performance, but I’d certainly assume there would be interest in seeing more from the physically fit stars in the franchise should they ever want to come back for another go. However, if you were to ask Joe Manganiello how he would feel about coming back for a potential Magic Mike III, the actor has one very succinct statement for you: