I’m A Tropic Thunder Fan Who’s Obsessed With Les Grossman. Turns Out, We Could Be Getting More From ‘F—ing Funny’ Tom Cruise
In Grossman's words, "The universe... is talking to us right now," and we need to listen and make this happen.
If you keep up with new movie releases, you probably already know Hollywood doesn’t make comedies quite like it used to. Take 2008's Tropic Thunder, for instance: There’s been so much talk about whether it could still be made today that people often overlook how hilarious the Ben Stiller film is. One of the best parts, and for my money, one of Tom Cruise's best roles, is the sleazy agent Les Grossman—his name says it all! For years, there have been whispers about a possible standalone film featuring Les Grossman, and it looks like we might be getting more of him. It sounds like it’s going to be "f—ing funny!"
In a recent interview, writer and director Christopher McQuarrie discussed the possibility of bringing the husky but dance-savvy Grossman back for a future project (or projects). McQuarrie, who has long collaborated with Tom Cruise, made these comments during an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast while speaking with host Josh Horowitz. He explained:
When asked whether Grossman would be the focal point of the project, the Top Gun: Maverick scribe points out that leading men have different responsibilities in movies, so this is the ultimate question. What does a return of the character look like? Would Les Grossman work best as a side character or could he lead a movie Michael Scott-style? Too much of a good thing is definitely not what I ultimately want.
The filmmaker explained the process he and Cruise have used for "riffing" on the character. According to the M:I director, it served as a way for both of them to "decompress," while on set for their most recent Ethan Hunt outing. He elaborated:
Honestly, it sounds like the two creators have gotten pretty deep into the Les Grossman possibilities. It makes sense. Cruise basically created and even pushed for the Tropic Thunder dancing and fat fingers, and has a vested interest in making the character work as his time playing Ethan Hunt comes to a close.
At the very least, it seems like both he and his longtime buddy are having a blast talking about what might happen. It would be a real bummer for Tropic Thunder fans if we don’t get to see more of Les Grossman on the big screen. Here’s hoping they figure out a cool way to bring him back!
While we wait for updates on a possible return of the Tropic Thunder OG, we can always check out Tom Cruise’s hilarious character, Les Grossman, since the movie is streaming with a Hulu subscription. As for the Jerry Maguire star and McQuarrie’s latest project, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is now in theaters, so don’t forget to look up the showtimes near you!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.