I’m A Tropic Thunder Fan Who’s Obsessed With Les Grossman. Turns Out, We Could Be Getting More From ‘F—ing Funny’ Tom Cruise

If you keep up with new movie releases , you probably already know Hollywood doesn’t make comedies quite like it used to. Take 2008's Tropic Thunder, for instance: There’s been so much talk about whether it could still be made today that people often overlook how hilarious the Ben Stiller film is. One of the best parts, and for my money, one of Tom Cruise's best roles , is the sleazy agent Les Grossman—his name says it all! For years, there have been whispers about a possible standalone film featuring Les Grossman, and it looks like we might be getting more of him. It sounds like it’s going to be "f—ing funny!"

In a recent interview, writer and director Christopher McQuarrie discussed the possibility of bringing the husky but dance-savvy Grossman back for a future project (or projects). McQuarrie, who has long collaborated with Tom Cruise, made these comments during an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast while speaking with host Josh Horowitz. He explained:

The conversations we’ve had about Les Grossman are so fucking funny. We’re talking about it, we’re having very serious conversations about it, and how best to do it. It ultimately comes down to what that character is.

When asked whether Grossman would be the focal point of the project, the Top Gun: Maverick scribe points out that leading men have different responsibilities in movies, so this is the ultimate question. What does a return of the character look like? Would Les Grossman work best as a side character or could he lead a movie Michael Scott-style? Too much of a good thing is definitely not what I ultimately want.

The filmmaker explained the process he and Cruise have used for "riffing" on the character. According to the M:I director, it served as a way for both of them to "decompress," while on set for their most recent Ethan Hunt outing. He elaborated:

We don’t even think about the structure, we play with scenes… Just to be sitting at a breakfast table, not talking about the movie we’re making for a minute, is such decompression. And just riffing with Tom playing Les Grossman at the table, it was one of the real joys of making this movie. It was all the stuff we were doing, planning the future while slugging out the present.

Honestly, it sounds like the two creators have gotten pretty deep into the Les Grossman possibilities. It makes sense. Cruise basically created and even pushed for the Tropic Thunder dancing and fat fingers , and has a vested interest in making the character work as his time playing Ethan Hunt comes to a close.

At the very least, it seems like both he and his longtime buddy are having a blast talking about what might happen. It would be a real bummer for Tropic Thunder fans if we don’t get to see more of Les Grossman on the big screen. Here’s hoping they figure out a cool way to bring him back!

While we wait for updates on a possible return of the Tropic Thunder OG, we can always check out Tom Cruise’s hilarious character, Les Grossman, since the movie is streaming with a Hulu subscription . As for the Jerry Maguire star and McQuarrie’s latest project, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is now in theaters, so don’t forget to look up the showtimes near you!