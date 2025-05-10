One Sinners Star Thinks Bringing Their Character Back Would Be 'F---ing Fantastic,’ And I'd Love For This To Happen

This cast member is ready to sink their teeth into a Sinners' follow-up.

Horror fans have been feasting lately, thanks to the incredible new horror movies gracing the 2025 movie schedule, and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is a standout reason why. The film has quickly become one of the best horror movies in recent memory, drawing critical praise and continuing to dominate at the box office. With that kind of success, talk of a follow-up was inevitable. In fact, one Sinners cast member says returning to their character would be “fucking fantastic,” and honestly, I’m all for it.

Jack O’Connell, who played the sinister and centuries-old vampire Remmick in the period horror hit, recently told GQ he’d be thrilled to reprise his character. And if I’m being honest, I’m right there with him. While Sinners’ ending wrapped up the arcs of its main characters pretty definitively, there’s something deeply tempting about diving into Remmick’s backstory with a prequel. As O’Connell put it:

That’s a f---ing fantastic character to step into. So if Coogler’s up for it, I am.

Really, who can blame him? O’Connell’s Remmick oozed menace and mystery, the kind of presence that makes you wonder what kind of chaos he caused in centuries past.

In GQ's piece on the film’s explosive success, it’s clear both O’Connell and co-star Michael B. Jordan are game to explore more stories in the Sinners universe. Jordan has said he’d be “up for it,” whether it’s a prequel, sequel, or spin-off. The big question mark, though, is director Ryan Coogler, who, reasonably, seems a lot more hesitant.

In an earlier interview with Ebony, Coogler clarified that Sinners was built to be self-contained, comparing the film to “a full meal” that didn’t leave room for leftovers. After years in the franchise game, it sounds like he was craving a clean break and an original project that wasn’t designed with sequels in mind. Still, the film’s runaway box office success may make saying “no” a lot harder.

Sinners has already shattered expectations and is on track to become the first live-action original film to cross $200 million domestically since Gravity in 2013. Studios typically don’t walk away from numbers like that without at least trying to spin something off.

Let’s talk about what that could look like. Admittedly, I’m apprehensive about a sequel (and, honestly, a prequel). However, I do relate to O'Connell's enthusiasm about returning if Coogler is also down to do so. I think there are interesting ways in which the filmmaker could do it tastefully while embracing stand-alone storytelling and pushing for new and engaging stories.

Remmick isn’t just some generic antagonist. The film teases that he’s been around for centuries, leaving much ground to cover. A prequel tracing his origins, possibly set in Ye Olde Ireland (with some more of that gritty Irish dancing, please), could be a clever way to expand the Sinners' world without undoing the very complete character arcs of Stack, Smoke, and the rest of the crew. That way, you don’t risk diluting what made the original so strong, and you let O’Connell go full vampire menace, which is a win for everyone.

Of course, it all depends on Coogler. Right now, the Black Panther helmer has his sights on a different revival: a bold, possibly terrifying reboot of The X-Files. But as we already know, Hollywood has a way of nudging even the most reluctant creatives back into franchise territory, especially when the fans (and the stars) are already on board.

While nothing is official yet, if Jack O’Connell desires more Remmick and the studio senses potential prequel profits, I wouldn’t dismiss the possibility of a Remmick spin-off prequel or even a sequel to Sinners.

Sinners is now playing in theaters everywhere. Be sure to check your local listings for showtimes.

