After Rumors Swirled, Naomi Ackie Asked Robert Pattinson If He’d Be Back For The Batman 2. His Answer Was Surprisingly Blunt

It's wild to think it's been almost three years since The Batman came out and got a ton of praise from both critics and fans. A sequel was greenlit relatively quickly. However, with James Gunn shaping the new DC Universe and helming the upcoming Superman film , numerous rumors emerged that it might be canceled; however, Gunn has since shut down said claims. So, recently, Pattinson's Micky 17 co-star, Naomi Ackie, asked him if he's coming back for The Batman: Part II, and his response was surprisingly blunt.

What we know about The Batman: Part II is extremely limited, and with its constant date changes and shake-ups, it often feels like the upcoming DC movie is in jeopardy. In a recent “in conversation” piece for Hero Magazine , Ackie asked about whether Pattinson was planning on suiting up again, which prompted him to respond like this:

I fucking hope so. [laughs] I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be fucking old Batman by the sequel. [both laugh]

The Blink Twice actress tried to ground the star, reminding him, he’s not all that old. She responded:

You’re literally what, 35?

The actor is obviously being a bit playful, but it's interesting to note that Robert Pattinson just turned 39.

As of right now, The Batman: Part II should drop on October 1, 2027. That means Pattinson will be 41—just two years younger than Ben Affleck was when Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice came out. Many DC fans likely recall that the movie was heavily promoted with the idea of Affleck playing an older, more rugged version of the Dark Knight. He had seen some stuff. So, in a way, Pattinson’s comments about age make sense.

I'm sure a lot of us can agree that the Twilight alum feels like a "young" nearly 40-year-old man. With a bit of movie magic, he could definitely keep playing a more youthful take on Batman for a few more years. He’s nowhere near being an "old" Caped Crusader!

We don't necessarily need a young and fresh face version of Batman for Robert Pattinson to return to the role, and he should. The actor's version of The Dark Knight is one of the best live-action portrayals of Batman , ranking right alongside Michael Keaton. I hope that Warner Bros. and the decision-makers can get their act together to put The Batman: Part II on track and bring it to theaters, because it would be a shame to lose the chance to see the Harry Potter alum donning the cape for another outing.

