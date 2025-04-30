Amazon’s Road House 2 Just Landed An A+ New Director Who Knows A Thing Or Two About Bare-Knuckle Fist Fights

While the 2025 movie schedule has a good number of sequels, revivals and original pictures to look forward to, Road House 2 is currently not one of them. Which is ok, because the Jake Gyllenhaal-led sequel is something no one would have expected to happen… until the 2024 action movie banked insane streaming numbers for Prime Video . The radio silence surrounding the project has now been broken thanks to a huge new update seeing none other than Guy Ritchie stepping into the director’s chair.

Road House 2's Hiring Of Guy Ritchie Feels Like A No-Brainer

THR revealed that Road House 2 has not only snagged Mr. Ritchie's skills directing those Sherlock Holmes boxing scenes for the project, but Bad Boys: Ride or Die writer Will Beale will be scripting the film. And if you were worried about Mr. Gyllenhaal not returning as Dalton, fear not, as this report has him sticking around for the next round of niceties.

Alas, those are the only details available at this time, but frankly, I think we all saw this coming since Road House 2’s initial announcement . Everyone was questioning whether or not the Edge of Tomorrow helmer would even approach a sequel, considering Doug Liman’s concerns with Amazon were numerous.

With the run up to the 2024 release being marked as a Prime Video subscription booster, per Liman’s budget deal with the studio , there was a lot of friction reported in the press. Now that Road House has proven itself as a legitimate draw for audiences, calling this parting of the ways kind of makes sense.

Amazon-MGM Studios' Guy Ritchie Hire Could Inspire Some Interesting Henry Cavill Rumors

Meanwhile, Guy Ritchie’s recent run of films for theatrical and streaming release have seen The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare overseer on quite a run. Seeing as that picture was a Prime Video exclusive in select international territories, and this sequel would be reuniting the In the Grey director with a star from that still unreleased film, it appears to be a relationship that’s already on the same page.

As a Guy Ritchie fan, and someone who’s followed Amazon-MGM Studios’ latest moves, many possibilities open up if Road House 2 is a hit. Not only could Ritchie potentially resurrect projects like the long demanded sequel to The Man from U.N.C.L.E., similar to how The Accountant 2 was saved by the studio after almost a decade, but there’s another possibility that’s going to catch people’s fancies.

With Amazon-MGM Studios’ alleged James Bond plans , and previous Ritchie collaborator Henry Cavill also set up at that same home base, this could cross two possibilities off of the wishlists of many 007 fans. But for now, let’s reel our thoughts back to Road House 2, which is still without dates for release or the start of production.