Amazon’s Road House 2 Just Landed An A+ New Director Who Knows A Thing Or Two About Bare-Knuckle Fist Fights

News
By published

I'm gonna ask for production to start on this at once... politely.

Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House
(Image credit: Amazon)

While the 2025 movie schedule has a good number of sequels, revivals and original pictures to look forward to, Road House 2 is currently not one of them. Which is ok, because the Jake Gyllenhaal-led sequel is something no one would have expected to happen… until the 2024 action movie banked insane streaming numbers for Prime Video. The radio silence surrounding the project has now been broken thanks to a huge new update seeing none other than Guy Ritchie stepping into the director’s chair.

Road House 2's Hiring Of Guy Ritchie Feels Like A No-Brainer

THR revealed that Road House 2 has not only snagged Mr. Ritchie's skills directing those Sherlock Holmes boxing scenes for the project, but Bad Boys: Ride or Die writer Will Beale will be scripting the film. And if you were worried about Mr. Gyllenhaal not returning as Dalton, fear not, as this report has him sticking around for the next round of niceties.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
An Amazon Prime membership offers so much more than just streaming. Throw in free, fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading, as well as exclusive offers. With one of the biggest libraries of on-demand content, watch Amazon Originals like LOTR prequel, The Rings of Power and superhero hit, The Boys. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

View Deal

Alas, those are the only details available at this time, but frankly, I think we all saw this coming since Road House 2’s initial announcement. Everyone was questioning whether or not the Edge of Tomorrow helmer would even approach a sequel, considering Doug Liman’s concerns with Amazon were numerous.

With the run up to the 2024 release being marked as a Prime Video subscription booster, per Liman’s budget deal with the studio, there was a lot of friction reported in the press. Now that Road House has proven itself as a legitimate draw for audiences, calling this parting of the ways kind of makes sense.

Henry Cavill in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Amazon-MGM Studios' Guy Ritchie Hire Could Inspire Some Interesting Henry Cavill Rumors

Meanwhile, Guy Ritchie’s recent run of films for theatrical and streaming release have seen The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare overseer on quite a run. Seeing as that picture was a Prime Video exclusive in select international territories, and this sequel would be reuniting the In the Grey director with a star from that still unreleased film, it appears to be a relationship that’s already on the same page.

As a Guy Ritchie fan, and someone who’s followed Amazon-MGM Studios’ latest moves, many possibilities open up if Road House 2 is a hit. Not only could Ritchie potentially resurrect projects like the long demanded sequel to The Man from U.N.C.L.E., similar to how The Accountant 2 was saved by the studio after almost a decade, but there’s another possibility that’s going to catch people’s fancies.

With Amazon-MGM Studios’ alleged James Bond plans, and previous Ritchie collaborator Henry Cavill also set up at that same home base, this could cross two possibilities off of the wishlists of many 007 fans. But for now, let’s reel our thoughts back to Road House 2, which is still without dates for release or the start of production.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Hayley Atwell’s Lovely Comments About Filming The Final Mission: Impossible Movie Have A Lot Of ‘Grace,’ And Fans Are Responding To It

Steve's Lava Chicken Becoming A Record-Breaking Hit Is The Most Minecraft Thing To Ever Minecraft

I Loved A Nice Indian Boy, And There's One Thing It Has I Wish More Rom-Coms Did

See more latest
Most Popular
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Thunderbolts*
Fans Keep Talking About Florence Pugh Breaking A Guinness Record On Thunderbolts*, But Julia Louis-Dreyfus Ain't No Slouch, Either
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez sitting next to each other for Younger And Hotter Than Me (Behind The Scenes) video
Selena Gomez Reveals One Wedding Tradition She’s Unsure About Taking Part In When She Marries Benny Blanco
Walton Goggins in White Lotus/Pedro Pascal in Fantastic Four: First Steps
Why Walton Goggins Would Call His Pal Pedro Pascal If He Felt Like His White Lotus And Fallout Fame Was Getting Out Of Hand
hayley atwell in mission: impossible - dead reckoning
Hayley Atwell’s Lovely Comments About Filming The Final Mission: Impossible Movie Have A Lot Of ‘Grace,’ And Fans Are Responding To It
Jack Black stands with a wild face of happiness in A Minecraft Movie.
Steve's Lava Chicken Becoming A Record-Breaking Hit Is The Most Minecraft Thing To Ever Minecraft
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday
Freaky Friday's Jamie Lee Curtis Revealed Why She Nearly Passed On The Original Movie
Rachel Zegler stands in a forest at dusk wide eyed with wonder in Snow White.
Rachel Zegler Just Landed Her Snow White Follow-Up Film, And I Love That She’s Teaming Up With An A+ Oscar Winner
Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) in Extraction 2
Movie Titles Generally Suck These Days, But I Love The Pun-tastic Name Of Chris Hemsworth's New Submarine Thriller
Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette Season 15 finale.
‘I’m Your Girl.’ Hannah Brown’s Bachelor In Paradise Role Has Been Revealed, And I’m Officially Excited For Season 10
Penn Badgley in You Season 5.
You EP Reveals The Supernatural-Based Ending Joe Could’ve Received, And I’m So Glad They Didn’t Go With This