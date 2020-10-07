Children's Dreams Crushed As Harry Potter's Hogwarts Express Sighting Ruined By Another Train

Train spotter and Harry Potter fan Ross Gilmour recently took his partner and two youngest children to Drumry Station, located in the town of Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire, Scotland. He and his family were more than ready to see the train pass through the station but, as it approached, their view was completely blocked by a train coming from the opposite direction. And by the time that train cleared out, the Hogwarts Express was already well on its way past the station. Gilmour recorded the entire situation, so you can check out the dream-crushing moment for yourself: