Apparently, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint Weren’t Even Told About The New TV Series Through Official Channels: The ‘Ultimate Revenge’

HBO’s Harry Potter series is off to the races. After months of casting rumors, some of Hogwarts' core faculty and staff have been cast , and we know the series will be filmed at the same studio where the OG movies were made. However, now there’s a new rumor going around about this project, as it’s been claimed that Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were not formally informed that this new series was happening.

Apparently, the first Harry, Ron and Hermione to grace our screens are being kept in the dark about this whole situation. In a report from The Daily Mail , it was alleged that Radcliffe, Watson and Grint were not informed that the remake was even happening before it was officially announced. According to an insider, that is “heartbreaking,” as they explained:

It’s heartbreaking for the three of them. Their childhoods were devoted to creating Harry Potter and it held such a special place in all their lives.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were all the age of the first years when they began their journey in the Wizarding World, and they spent a decade in it as they made the Harry Potter films . To this day, they are all frequently asked about it, and this franchise serves as the biggest moment in their careers.

According to this insider, when it comes to the next iteration of Harry Potter, the original cast members “are a mere afterthought.” Apparently, they have “no involvement” in what’s coming next, and this is a totally new chapter:

But now as the world looks forward to seeing the stories on screen again, they are a mere afterthought, with no involvement in the new series. Instead they face the prospect of being completely replaced in the minds of future generations of Harry Potter fans.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

For as little as $9.99 you can have access to the worlds of Harry Potter, DC and more with a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

According to the report, once the Harry Potter team finishes auditioning thousands of kids and picks their new trio, the first Harry, Ron and Hermione will not be informed about it. It would seem that they will find out the same way everyone else will, through the public announcement.

It’s well known that the books' author, J.K. Rowling, is involved in this new series. It’s also known that her views on women’s and trans rights have caused a lot of controversy. Over the years, the original Harry Potter cast has reacted to those views , and some, including Daniel Radcliffe, have spoken out against her.

Apparently, the author wants to fully move on from the movies, as the source claimed:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jo adores the magical world she created and can’t wait to bring it to life again with young, fresh talent. This is her chance to move on from all the vitriol she has endured at the hands of those she made famous and start again with a new set of faces. In many ways, it is her ultimate revenge for their betrayal.

Overall, it would appear the trio does not have a say or knowledge about the upcoming series. However, they do get asked about it, and that will likely continue. Daniel Radcliffe has already been asked if he’d make a cameo, and as he continues to act and promote his work – and this goes for Watson, Grint, and the rest of the movies' cast too – he’ll likely get questions about it again.

So, as the Harry Potter series chugs along, and the original cast continues working on their own projects, we’ll keep you posted about how this new venture into the Wizarding World and the original films collide (or don’t).