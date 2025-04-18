Apparently, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint Weren’t Even Told About The New TV Series Through Official Channels: The ‘Ultimate Revenge’

News
By published

They were reportedly unaware of this return to the Wizarding World.

From left to right: Hermione, Ron and Harry all standing next to each other looking like they just got in trouble.
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

HBO’s Harry Potter series is off to the races. After months of casting rumors, some of Hogwarts' core faculty and staff have been cast, and we know the series will be filmed at the same studio where the OG movies were made. However, now there’s a new rumor going around about this project, as it’s been claimed that Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were not formally informed that this new series was happening.

Apparently, the first Harry, Ron and Hermione to grace our screens are being kept in the dark about this whole situation. In a report from The Daily Mail, it was alleged that Radcliffe, Watson and Grint were not informed that the remake was even happening before it was officially announced. According to an insider, that is “heartbreaking,” as they explained:

It’s heartbreaking for the three of them. Their childhoods were devoted to creating Harry Potter and it held such a special place in all their lives.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were all the age of the first years when they began their journey in the Wizarding World, and they spent a decade in it as they made the Harry Potter films. To this day, they are all frequently asked about it, and this franchise serves as the biggest moment in their careers.

According to this insider, when it comes to the next iteration of Harry Potter, the original cast members “are a mere afterthought.” Apparently, they have “no involvement” in what’s coming next, and this is a totally new chapter:

But now as the world looks forward to seeing the stories on screen again, they are a mere afterthought, with no involvement in the new series. Instead they face the prospect of being completely replaced in the minds of future generations of Harry Potter fans.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
For as little as $9.99 you can have access to the worlds of Harry Potter, DC and more with a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

View Deal

According to the report, once the Harry Potter team finishes auditioning thousands of kids and picks their new trio, the first Harry, Ron and Hermione will not be informed about it. It would seem that they will find out the same way everyone else will, through the public announcement.

It’s well known that the books' author, J.K. Rowling, is involved in this new series. It’s also known that her views on women’s and trans rights have caused a lot of controversy. Over the years, the original Harry Potter cast has reacted to those views, and some, including Daniel Radcliffe, have spoken out against her.

Apparently, the author wants to fully move on from the movies, as the source claimed:

Jo adores the magical world she created and can’t wait to bring it to life again with young, fresh talent. This is her chance to move on from all the vitriol she has endured at the hands of those she made famous and start again with a new set of faces. In many ways, it is her ultimate revenge for their betrayal.

Overall, it would appear the trio does not have a say or knowledge about the upcoming series. However, they do get asked about it, and that will likely continue. Daniel Radcliffe has already been asked if he’d make a cameo, and as he continues to act and promote his work – and this goes for Watson, Grint, and the rest of the movies' cast too – he’ll likely get questions about it again.

So, as the Harry Potter series chugs along, and the original cast continues working on their own projects, we’ll keep you posted about how this new venture into the Wizarding World and the original films collide (or don’t).

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Haley Joel Osment Admits To 'Blackout' After DUI Arrest, Says Losing His Home In Fires Led Him To A 'Low Emotional Place'

Hear Me Out: Companion Is Better If You Know The Plot Twist Before Watching It

Haley Joel Osment Admits To 'Blackout' After DUI Arrest, Says Losing His Home In Fires Led Him To A 'Low Emotional Place'

See more latest
Most Popular
Haley Joel Osment looking scared in The Boys Season 1
Haley Joel Osment Admits To 'Blackout' After DUI Arrest, Says Losing His Home In Fires Led Him To A 'Low Emotional Place'
Kelly Marie Tran and Han Gi-Chan in traditional Korean wedding attire in The Wedding Banquet
Kelly Marie Tran Reacts To Hilarious Star Wars Reference In Her Queer Rom-Com The Wedding Banquet
Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor.
Gerry Turner Opens Up About Finding A New Partner After The Golden Bachelor: ‘I’m Going To Get Baseballs Thrown At Me’
Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in 1977&#039;s Star Wars: A New Hope
Star Wars Is Bringing A Banned Cut To Theaters, And I'm Thrilled To Watch Without One Specific Scene Included
Darth Maul pulling back his hood in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
A Darth Maul Spinoff Show Is Coming And More From Lucasfilm Animation's 20th Anniversary Panel At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog
Phillipa Soo as Avery on Doctor Odysssey.
Doctor Odyssey Set Up Potential Exits For Its Stars, And I Have Strong Feelings About What Phillipa Soo’s Avery Needs To Do
LL Cool J as Sam Hanna geared up in NCIS: Hawai&#039;i Season 3x07
NCIS Drops First Looks At LL Cool J’s Return Following Hawai’i Cancellation, And I’m Excited To See Sam Hanna Back In The Franchise
Michael B. Jordan in Sinners.
Sinners Is A Hit With Critics, And They Can’t Stop Talking About Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Nuanced’ Dual Performance
Pictured (L-R): Rose McIver as Samantha turned to her right, Asher Grodman as Trevor standing next to Richie Keen as Pinkus.
Ghosts’ Asher Grodman Told Me Why Trevor Had ‘No Right’ To Do What He Did After Learning About His Daughter, And I 100% Agree
Chadwick Boseman as T&#039;Challa sitting on a throne in Black Panther.
Ryan Coogler Opens Up About How Difficult It Was Working On Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Without Chadwick Boseman: ‘Complicated Grief’