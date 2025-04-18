Apparently, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint Weren’t Even Told About The New TV Series Through Official Channels: The ‘Ultimate Revenge’
They were reportedly unaware of this return to the Wizarding World.
HBO’s Harry Potter series is off to the races. After months of casting rumors, some of Hogwarts' core faculty and staff have been cast, and we know the series will be filmed at the same studio where the OG movies were made. However, now there’s a new rumor going around about this project, as it’s been claimed that Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were not formally informed that this new series was happening.
Apparently, the first Harry, Ron and Hermione to grace our screens are being kept in the dark about this whole situation. In a report from The Daily Mail, it was alleged that Radcliffe, Watson and Grint were not informed that the remake was even happening before it was officially announced. According to an insider, that is “heartbreaking,” as they explained:
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were all the age of the first years when they began their journey in the Wizarding World, and they spent a decade in it as they made the Harry Potter films. To this day, they are all frequently asked about it, and this franchise serves as the biggest moment in their careers.
According to this insider, when it comes to the next iteration of Harry Potter, the original cast members “are a mere afterthought.” Apparently, they have “no involvement” in what’s coming next, and this is a totally new chapter:
Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
For as little as $9.99 you can have access to the worlds of Harry Potter, DC and more with a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.
According to the report, once the Harry Potter team finishes auditioning thousands of kids and picks their new trio, the first Harry, Ron and Hermione will not be informed about it. It would seem that they will find out the same way everyone else will, through the public announcement.
It’s well known that the books' author, J.K. Rowling, is involved in this new series. It’s also known that her views on women’s and trans rights have caused a lot of controversy. Over the years, the original Harry Potter cast has reacted to those views, and some, including Daniel Radcliffe, have spoken out against her.
Apparently, the author wants to fully move on from the movies, as the source claimed:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Overall, it would appear the trio does not have a say or knowledge about the upcoming series. However, they do get asked about it, and that will likely continue. Daniel Radcliffe has already been asked if he’d make a cameo, and as he continues to act and promote his work – and this goes for Watson, Grint, and the rest of the movies' cast too – he’ll likely get questions about it again.
So, as the Harry Potter series chugs along, and the original cast continues working on their own projects, we’ll keep you posted about how this new venture into the Wizarding World and the original films collide (or don’t).
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Haley Joel Osment Admits To 'Blackout' After DUI Arrest, Says Losing His Home In Fires Led Him To A 'Low Emotional Place'
Hear Me Out: Companion Is Better If You Know The Plot Twist Before Watching It