Johnny Depp Had A Surprising Response After Disney Execs Thought His Pirates Character Captain Jack Sparrow Was 'Drunk'

Despite Johnny Depp being synonymous with his Pirates of the Caribbean role, he's not attached to appear in the untitled sixth movie that's in development at Disney. It's hard to imagine the franchise without Jack Sparrow, but perhaps it'll usher a new era for the series. Besides, Depp is busy starring as the villainous Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

