Pee-Wee's Big Adventure: 11 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

It's hard to believe that Pee-Wee's Big Adventure is already 35 years old. Certainly, it's weird to imagine Pee-Wee Herman getting older at all. This wacky, zany, family-friendly '80s comedy tells the story of an odd man-child, played by Paul Reubens (in his most iconic creation), who goes out on a cross-country quest to find his beloved bike once it inexplicably goes missing, and it's the sort of enjoyably bizarre character feature that's hard to explain but easy to enjoy.

Though expectations were mild upon its initial release, the film became a massive hit, resulting in Reubens' endearing character becoming a household name, while also launching the high-rising careers of first-time director Tim Burton and first-time composer Danny Elfman. Following this anniversary milestone, let's take a look back at the making of Pee-Wee's Big Adventure and discover how it came to be. Here are some fun behind-the-scenes facts about the beloved comedy.