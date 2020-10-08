Kevin James Had A Difficult Time Filming Hubie Halloween In Those Ridiculous Sunglasses

Leave it to Adam Sandler to give his characters over-the-top quirks that make an actor's job just a little bit harder. In Hubie Halloween, Kevin James’ likes to wear sunglasses, including at night. As you can imagine, that would make things hard to see. So when CinemaBlend’s own Jeff McCobb asked Kevin James if that little detail was scripted or not, Kevin James confirmed it was all Adam Sandler, but also admitted it made filming tough: