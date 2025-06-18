Jonathan Bailey Reacts To The Internet Loving His 'Slutty Little Glasses' In Jurassic World Rebirth, And And I'm Obsessed With His Cheeky Little Response
The charm of Jonathan Bailey strikes again.
Ever since the first look of Jonathan Bailey’s character in the new Jurassic World movie was unveiled, the internet has been drooling over the actor and the glasses he wears in one of the most anticipated upcoming movies of 2025. A men’s fashion trend deemed “slutty little glasses” has really taken flight since, and finally Jonathan Bailey himself has reacted to it all.
When Bailey attended the London premiere for Jurassic World Rebirth on Tuesday, he got stopped on the press line to share his reaction for going viral for his “slutty little glasses”. Here’s what he had to say:
While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Wicked actor got a tad tongue tied over the use of the word “slutty” out in the wild. The actor has obviously taken notice of all the chatter, and even attributed the whole phrase to internet personality Blakley Thornton, who famously said Jonathan Bailey should have his own line of “slutty little glasses” (per Instagram).
The Bridgerton star also went really cheeky on us by saying both “hormonal explosion” and “optical supports” in the same sentence, and I just love how much he’s living for the whole thing. As he continued during the premiere:
You heard the man, it’s the Summer of Slutty Little Glasses! Now that the sun is out, it’s time to ditch the contacts and wear the tiniest glasses you can find. (Or be one of those people who wear glasses even though you are blessed with 20/20 vision, I guess).
The first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth landed online in February, and fans instantly started talking about Jonathan Bailey’s character in the movie. His look was immediately compared to an underrated Disney character, Milo in Atlantis, and people also started talking about how jacked he looks despite playing a paleontologist named Dr. Henry Loomis, who we'd assume spends more time in a lab than a gym.
The actor is sharing the screen with Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett, a covert operation expert, Mahershala Ali’s Duncan Kincaid and a pharmaceutical rep played by Rupert Friend. Jurassic World Rebirth takes place five years after the events of Dominion at a time when the surviving dinosaurs have moved to remote tropical locations outside the human world.
The core group of characters goes on a mission to obtain biomaterials for a groundbreaking drug that could save human lives, but, of course, in a Jurassic movie, you know the dinos are going to make some trouble. Johansson has compared the premise to the beloved original, so that’s really exciting. Plus, this is how you can see Bailey in action while wearing his “slutty little glasses.” So, make sure to catch this movie when it hits theaters on July 2.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
