After Doctor Strange Joined Spider-Man 3, Another Marvel Actor Wants To Join The Cast

Leave a Comment
It is a unique time to be a Marvel fan. Because while the wait for Phase Four's arrival has been pushed back multiple times due to global health concerns, announcements for the future have helped to buoy anticipation. Jon Watts' third Spider-Man movie is reportedly gearing up for filming, with wild casting announcements going viral over the past few weeks. And with Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising their roles as Electro and Doctor Strange respectively, another Marvel fan favorite is hoping to join the threequel as well. Namely, Daredevil star Vincent D'Onofrio.
Daredevil was the first of five Netflix shows set within the MCU, as well as the most popular. Vincent D'Onofrio starred as the iconic Marvel villain Kingpin, with a layered performance that was acclaimed by fans and critics alike. And when fans online debated who they'd like to see join the already stacked cast of Spider-Man 3, D'Onofrio threw his name into consideration by quoting one of his character's iconic lines. Check it out below.
I mean, come on now. With Marvel actors old and new joining Tom Holland for the third Spider-Man solo movie, the possibilities feel endless. The call for Netflix's Marvel heroes to crossover to the big scree had been heard since Daredevil premiered on the streaming service back in 2015. And Vincent D'Onofrio himself has expressed repeated interest in returning to Kingpin. After all, he's a beloved Marvel villain.
Vincent D'Onofrio's latest call to join the MCU proper comes from the actor's personal Twitter. He regularly uses the social media platform to directly communicate with Daredevil fans who loved what he brought to the table with Wilson Fisk. Unfortunately Netflix cancelled all five of its MCU shows, with Daredevil ending after just three seasons. Still, D'Onofrio is holding out hope to make a return to Kingpin sometime in the future.
In the comics, Kingpin was first introduced as an enemy to Spider-Man. He went on to face against Daredevil countless times, but it would actually make a great deal of sense for the character to appear in a Spider-Man movie. And with Wilson Fisk previously established as a crime lord in Hell's Kitchen, hardcore fans of the shared universe would be thrilled to see Vincent D'Onofrio return as Kingpin.
Of course, Kingpin isn't the only Daredevil character that fans have been hoping ends up appearing in a future Spider-Man movie. There's been plenty of fan theories about the way Matt Murdock/Daredevil himself could enter the narrative, especially since Peter Parker is so nearby in Queens. And since Tom Holland's character was framed for killing Mysterio, he could definitely use a good lawyer.
While Netflix's superhero shows were set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, none of the new heroes have appeared on the big screen. Aside from Daredevil, characters Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Punisher were all starred in their own series. So if Marvel Studios wants to bring those specific heroes into a film project, it's unclear if they'd recast or use the same actors.
There aren't any more Marvel shows on Netflix, but the MCU will continue to expand on the small screen through various Disney+. The first of these is WandaVision, which is expected to directly tie into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Could the use of a multiverse serve as a macguffin to bring the Netflix heroes to the big screen? Only time will tell.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Marvel as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.