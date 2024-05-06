Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik's Return To The Big Bang Universe Has Been Hotly Anticipated, And CBS Just Shared The First Look

One of the many shows ending or canceled in 2024, Young Sheldon is swiftly coming up on its series finale. It was in 2023 that the Big Bang Theory prequel was confirmed to be ending after Season 7 and would mark the moment with a big one-hour finale. Details surrounding the final episode have been mostly kept under wraps, with the exception of one very big detail. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will be reuniting for appearances in the closing installment. And, now, CBS has finally dropped a first look at their highly-anticipated return.

At this point, it's hard to say just what will be bringing back adult Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler into the picture. But a new first look at the finale shows the couple in what looks to be Sheldon’s office, with the genius looking at something on his laptop. What exactly that is, of course, is unknown, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it were to tie back into the past storyline present in Young Sheldon:

It’s been five years since The Big Bang Theory ended and, since then, fans have been hearing Jim Parsons' version of Cooper narrate every episode of Young Sheldon. Nevertheless, it’s still as exciting as ever to actually see adult Sheldon again. This will be his first time appearing on the prequel on-screen, and the same is true for Mayim Bialik's Amy. It's bittersweet, but fitting, that they'd return for the final episode. It looks like the crew had fun with that, too. Parsons and series star Iain Armitage were taking advantage of having two Sheldons on set as evidenced by a fun TikTok post. Check out another look at Dr. Cooper's return:

On top of a Big Bang reunion, something else that the finale will more than likely include is the death of George Sr. Young Sheldon has more or less been building up to his tragic fate, and a recent BTS photo even had all key family members dressed in black, possibly foreshadowing his death. Perhaps that’s what will bring Amy and adult Sheldon into the picture. Sheldon may be looking at old family photos or telling Amy a story about his past. Regardless, I expect that the finale will be an emotional send-off that fans won’t want to miss.

Even though I’m hyped for Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik’s appearance on Young Sheldon, though I'm feeling a way. That's because Parsons comments about it makes it feel like the end of an era. (Even though the Georgie & Mandy spinoff is coming.) The actor reflected on how beautiful, weird and sweet the experience was and the fact that he was asked back in the first place. It’s going to be odd to see it all come to an end, but I'm also excited to check out exactly how Parsons and Bialik fit into the picture!

Fans will be able to see the Big Bang Theory alums reprise their famous roles when Young Sheldon's series finale airs on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the 2024 TV schedule. In the meantime, catch up on episodes using a Paramount+ subscription, and Max subscribers can stream the parent show as well.