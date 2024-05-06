Do All Of The Planet Of The Apes Movies Exist In A Single Canon? Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' Director Weighs In
It's a complicated franchise.
The timeline of the Planet Of The Apes franchise is not what one would call straightforward. Beneath The Planet Of The Apes is a direct sequel to the original Planet Of The Apes, but it ends with the Earth literally exploding, and then Escape From The Planet Of The Apes reveals that two characters were able to travel back in time prior to the explosion – which then sets up the events that follow in Conquest Of The Planet Of The Apes and Battle For The Battle Of The Apes. Meanwhile, the movies with Andy Serkis a.k.a. the Caesar Trilogy are semi-remakes of those middle chapters, but also interpretable as prequels to the original.
If you’re a fan of this franchise, part of the fun of it all is untangling the continuity – but for Wes Ball, the director of the new film Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, the name of the game was simplification. Last week, I spoke with the filmmaker during the movie’s Los Angeles press day, and when I asked if he considered all of the aforementioned titles to be in canon, he explained his take on the matter:
Part of what aids that looseness in the Planet Of The Apes franchise are leaps in time. The events of each movie don’t pick up immediately after the previous chapter, and it’s left partially to the audience’s imagination to understand how the in-canon world has changed. This is certainly the case with Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, which is firmly canonical with War For The Planet Of The Apes but set “several generation later.”
As “Before” and “After” guardrails for the new blockbuster, 1968’s Planet Of The Apes and the Caesar trilogy provided material to build on that wasn’t creatively restricting. At the same time, Wes Ball explained that some of the DNA from the original sequels is in the film. The director continued, saying,
That’s actually how I prefer to look at the Planet Of The Apes continuity personally: the time travel in Escape From The Planet Of The Apes establishes a separate timeline from the franchise’s seminal film instead of creating a loop. Meanwhile, the Caesar Trilogy and Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (which is hopefully going launch its own trilogy) is a depiction of the original timeline that will eventually lead to the events in the original.
The new movie doesn’t provide any firm answers as to whether or not this is the proper way to interpret the Planet Of The Apes franchise, but that’s in part because Wes Ball wants fans to be talking about this kind of stuff on their way out of the theater:
With a cast including franchise-newcomers Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and more, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is already building big hype in advance of its release, and it will be in theaters everywhere this Friday, May 10.
