Another Day, Another Opportunity For Mission: Impossible 8 To Shut Down A Famous Global Location For Filming

On another timeline in the world of 2024 movies , Mission: Impossible 8’s late June release date is probably still in play. However, with everything we know about the Tom Cruise sequel seeing its release delayed into the picture’s current May 2025 debut, production is currently underway to make this latest date stick to the calendar.

Which naturally means there’s yet another opportunity for Mr. Cruise to shut down some important sections of a major city, in the name of sick spy action. People has reported that the London based shoot for the latest Mission: Impossible entry not only shut down Trafalgar Square, it also created a fake station on the London Underground for the legendary landmark.

Mission: Impossible's Passport To Adventure (Image credit: Paramount) Here are some other notable real life locations that the Mission: Impossible franchise has been lucky enough to shoot at.







- The Burj Khalifa (Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol)



- Vienna State Opera (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation)



- Trocadéro Esplanade (Mission: Impossible - Fallout)



- The Roman Steps / Palazzo Ducale (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning)



- Westminster Bridge / Trafalgar Square (Mission: Impossible 8)

Series protagonist Ethan Hunt doesn’t look to be in too much of a hurry at this moment though, as there’s no running to be seen; unlike the other recent shutdown this movie has prompted. This seventh Mission: Impossible sequel recently saw Tom Cruise shut down Westminster Bridge for a scene that did include another epic running stunt, showing that even recent history can attest to the power of this saga.

Though that almost seems like nothing compared to how 2011’s Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol shut down the Burj Khalifa, in order to capture Cruise’s high altitude swing around the exterior of the building. Come to think of it, one of the only places Paramount’s legendary franchise couldn’t shut down was the German Reichstag building.

Sought after for a sequence in Mission: Impossible III, 2004 reporting from MovieWeb noted that the request was eventually a bust. Fast forward two decades later, and apparently creating a new tube station and running past Parliament isn’t a mission too impossible to accomplish.

Perhaps the fact that Tom Cruise has shut down Trafalgar Square before has something to do with this latest Mission stunt. As The Standard reminded the world, the location was actually used in 2013’s Edge of Tomorrow for a pretty impressive helicopter landing.

At least for Mission: Impossible 8’s time shooting in that location, things seemed relatively chill. Which seems like a good sign, as we’re coming up on a year before the continuation of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning's big cliffhanger plays out on the big screen.

