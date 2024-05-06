Angela Deem's Absence From 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Continues, But She Finally Responded To Fans Thinking She Was Fired

Warning! The following contains mild spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? storyline of Angela and Michael. Check out the latest episodes on TLC or with a Max subscription.

Another episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has come and gone, and once again, we didn't see a scene with Angela Deem or Michael Ilesanmi in it. I was looking forward to seeing them given their ability to deliver drama in Season 8, and yet we've seen nothing. With practically no sign of one of 90 Day Fiancé's biggest stars eight episodes into the season they were advertised for, Angela has finally had to respond to speculation she was fired.

Angela has been the talk of the fandom lately after the major milestone of Michael's arrival in the United States, and then fleeing her house months later and telling authorities he feared for his life. The last time fans wondered about her status, we had no information to share other than her hanging out with former cast members. This time, though, the "Sexy Meemaw" decided to update fans on where things stand between her and the TLC franchise.

The lack of Angela on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? paired with the drama of her and Michael's split has led to speculation that she was dropped from the series. In fact, some fans just assumed that was the case as @SkippieBrat posted on a recent post from the reality star that she had been fired when another commenter asked when her storyline started.

Angela took some time to single out the comment out of the other ones and respond to the claims she was fired:

@skippiebrat 😂😂😂😂😂 lies but hey your the smart 1😂😂

According to Angela, she's still working with 90 Day Fiancé. I tend to believe her since TLC hasn't commented on Angela's absence in the season, which could mean it was their plan to tell their story this way all along. So far, all we've seen is that Angela had no idea if Michael would obtain a visa and be able to travel to live with her in the United States. Obviously, we know at this point that it went south, but it'd be nice to see some potential reasons why in more scenes.

When Will Angela Deem Return To 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Angela and Michael are not fired from 90 Day Fiancé, and it appears filming was completed before their current split. As such, we can expect to see some more scenes with them eventually. We don't have any official word as to when, though Angela said the following when @MissDawnG asked when she'd be back:

@missdawng coming 😍😍👏👏🙌SOON

It's not a specific answer, but it's the best answer we can get at this time. Meanwhile, Angela is acting like it's business as usual, but her motivational posts on social media aren't well-received by viewers. Their comments seem to imply she's undeserving of sympathy, as viewers remember her past verbal and physical attacks on Michael.

Some may be happy to hear she wasn't fired from the franchise over her actions. But after looking at comments, I would reckon there are also those disappointed that it hasn't happened.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Keep watching to see more of Angela Deem, assuming she's telling the truth about her eventual appearances in the season.