How To Watch Spacey Unmasked Online And Stream The Kevin Spacey Documentary Anywhere

For decades, Kevin Spacey was widely celebrated as one of the world's finest actors. He received his first Oscar in 1996 for his astonishing supporting role as whipsmart criminal Verbal in The Usual Suspects, and his second would come four years later, following his evocative portrayal of American Beauty's downtrodden dad Lester Burnham.

He has a Tony Award and a Golden Globe to his name too, as well as an honorary knighthood and CBE, and has made icons of numerous characters besides, most notably House of Cards' unsrupulous climber Frank Underwood and Se7en's unsettlingly remorseless John Doe.

Two-part documentary Spacey Unmasked traces his journey from a middle-class New Jersey upbringing to godlike status in Hollywood, and the meteoric fall that would follow.

In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances at him when he was just 14 years old. Spacey responded with an apology, but added that he had no memory of the encounter, which he described as "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." To widespread outrage, he also used his statement to declare: "I choose now to live as a gay man."

What followed was a deluge of accusations of inappropriate sexual misconduct, which Spacey Unmasked promises to "take a forensic look at," including the $40 million civil lawsuit that Spacey won in 2022, and his acquittal when facing nine further charges of sexual assault in 2023.

Watch Spacey Unmasked online in the UK for free

(Image credit: Channel 4)

You can watch Spacey Unmasked from 9pm BST on Monday, May 6 in the UK.

There are two episodes in total with the second set to air the following night, at 9pm BST on Tuesday, May 7.

Both episodes will also be available to stream on Channel 4's free on-demand service.

You can access the on-demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Spacey Unmasked? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Spacey Unmasked online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Spacey Unmasked just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN, which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Spacey Unmasked as if you were at home with a VPN

You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Spacey Unmasked, head to Channel 4

Can I watch Spacey Unmasked in the US?

(Image credit: Max)

Max has the rights to Spacey Unmasked in the US. but at the time of writing there's no word on when the show will be available to stream.

You can get a Max subscription with plans starting from $9.99 a month, but to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, opt for its pricier $15.99 a month plan. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streams for $19.99 a month.

Or save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$149.99/$199.99 a year respectively).

Can I watch Spacey Unmasked in Australia?

At the time of writing, there's been no word on when or if Spacey Unmasked will air in Australia.

Remember, though: if you're a Brit abroad, you can use a VPN to access Channel 4 streams as if you were back home. Full instructions above.

Can I watch Spacey Unmasked in Canada?

It's a similiar situation in Canada, where we're still waiting for confirmation on whether or not Spacey Unmasked will air.

If you're currently visiting Canada from the UK, remember that you can use a VPN to access Channel 4 streams as if you were back home.

What is the Spacey Unmasked release date? Spacey Unmasked premieres on Channel 4 on Monday, May 6 at 9pm BST. The second part of the documentary will air the following night on Tuesday, May 7 at 9pm BST.

Spacey Unmasked is a two-part documentary that airs on consecutive nights following the below schedule: