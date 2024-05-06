Jojo Siwa Saw Chloe Fineman's Black Sequined Weekend Update Impression Of Her, And She Has Thoughts

Saturday Night Live has long been known for lampooning notable stars within the entertainment industry, and that illustrious tradition continued this past weekend. The person at the center of the parody was former child star Jojo Siwa, who’s recently been looking to shed the bright persona she forged as a performer for Nickelodeon. She’s opted for darker (but still eclectic) attire and makeup, and SNL’s own Chloe Fineman played that up big time during the latest episode. And, sometime afterward, Siwa herself shared some thoughts on Fineman's performance.

Chloe Fineman played the pop star during this week’s edition of Weekend Update. Clad in a black-sequined costume and wearing extravagant makeup, Fineman sought to channel Jojo Siwa. This fictionalized version of the singer also came out to her new single, “Karma,” and danced to it several times throughout her interview with co-host Colin Jost. The performance that Fineman gives is about as over-the-top as you can get, and you can check it out for yourself:

Based on the buzz around social media, a number of viewers were quite amused with this take on the “Boomerang” singer. And, as it turns out, even the 20-year-old entertainer herself appreciated it. She took to her Instagram story and dropped a screenshot of her SNL counterpart. She also shared the following compliment for the comedian who played her:

ICONIC. I literally don't know what to say. This is fucking crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL....

It’s as they say, if you can’t laugh at yourself, then who can you laugh at? Not every celebrity can take a parody in stride, as there are occasional instances in which some have been taken aback and voiced their displeasure publicly. Kudos to Jojo Siwa for being such a good sport in this case, though. I suppose her reaction tracks with her persona, given that she’s historically opted to be more lighthearted and jokey.

Some credit should also be given to Chloe Fineman for putting in another fun performance. The star – who’s been on Saturday Night Live for nearly five years now – has become something of a standout. She’s specifically made her mark as an impersonator and impressionist. Several years ago, she notably spoofed Drew Barrymore and her talk show, with the real-life host later giving her props. And, just last fall, Fineman effortlessly played Britney Spears in a sketch that was initially thought to have been blasted by the singer’s manager .

Only a few episodes remain in SNL Season 49, which has welcomed hosts and musical guests hailing from different corners of Hollywood. I’d say there’s a good chance that Chloe Fineman might have a few more impressions to share before the long-running sketch comedy series signs off for the summer. We’ll just have to wait and see. And, should that happen, I’d be curious as to whether Jojo Siwa, who seems to be a fan, will be tuning in as well.

A new episode of Saturday Night Live airs on May 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule . Series vet Maya Rudolph will serve as host, while Vampire Weekend will be the musical guest. In the meantime, catch up on past episodes from this season using a Peacock subscription .