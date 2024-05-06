Bob Hearts Abishola Stars Talk Bringing Everyone Back Together For The Series Finale And Ending ‘At The Top’ Of Their Game: ‘Get Your Tissues Ready’
Kleenex box open and ready to roll.
It’s hard to believe we’ll be saying goodbye to two Chuck Lorre shows on the 2024 TV schedule soon. Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola will both be making their final bows and some of the cast members of the latter series have been making the rounds before that happens. Billy Gardell and co. have been speaking out about the finale, and getting to bring the whole cast back together after budget cuts forced them to make some tough decisions as the show aged.
Recently Gardell, Barry Shabaka Henley and others have been speaking out about the series ender and what filming it entailed for the cast and crew that have stuck around for five seasons.
The Whole Cast Came Back For The Bob Hearts Abishola Finale
While Bob Hearts Abishola returned to the fall schedule in 2023, it only did so after a bunch of restructuring. Following the WGA Writers strike and subsequent actors strike, the network allowed the show back for a fifth season – but only after some of the cast members were put onto limited contracts. This allowed Bob Hearts Abishola to make budget cuts, but it also meant that most characters weren’t in every single episode.
That wasn't the case for filming the finale, however, as Gardell revealed about the finale:
Gardell also touched on the fact the CBS sitcom has always been the little series that could. While well-liked and well-reviewed, it wasn't ever the biggest show on the network in terms of ratings. Yet the cast and creative team found ways to make things work, even when the going got touch during COVID and other industry-disrupting events. His shared what filming the show was really like to TV Insider.
Ending On A High Note: Have We Seen The Last Of The Bob Hearts Abishola Cast?
As Gardell was making the rounds, his co-star Barry Shabaka Henley also spoke to Extra about why the show was among the many 2024 series that got cancelled. Henley did call the decision “bittersweet” but explained why fans shouldn’t be too upset the show only made it five seasons on the air. The sitcom is ending with a good reputation and good engagement from the fans. As he noted, it’s not going gently into that good night.
The main thing that Billy Gardell wanted the fans to take ahead of the finale, however? After previously stating he hoped Bob Hearts Abishola would end similarly to his other series Mike & Molly, he has one piece of advice for fans: “Get your tissues ready, man.” I’m already locked and loaded.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.