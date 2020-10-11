Christopher Nolan's Tenet Has Finally Lost Its Top Spot At The Box Office

For The War With Grandpa, these numbers can probably be considered a win both because of the extreme circumstances under which its been released and the project's long history. If you watched the film and felt like Robert De Niro perhaps looked a bit younger than he did in, say, Todd Phillips' Joker, it's because the movie was filmed back in 2017. The movie was originally made by The Weinstein Company, but plans for its theatrical distribution were put on hold following the exposure of the crimes committed by company co-founder Harvey Weinstein. 101 Studios picked up both it and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon's The Current War in the aftermath, and while the latter was released last October, the Home Alone-esque comedy was kept on the shelf until 2020.