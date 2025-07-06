Jurassic World: Rebirth Hits Number One But Doesn't Get Off To A Roaring Start At The Weekend Box Office By Franchise Standards

It's hardly a secret that the films of the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise do well at the box office. Audiences have demonstrated a passion for seeing dinosaur-filled action on the big screen for over 30 years. The launch of Gareth Edwards' Jurassic World: Rebirth has nonetheless been a test, however, as this is the first title in the series without a direct tie to Steven Spielberg's modern classic blockbuster and the first after the conclusion of the Chris Pratt/Bryce Dallas Howard-led trilogy. Can the series sustain success at the box office?

In the wake of the movie's five-day opening weekend, the answer appears to be yes... but with a few reservations. Jurassic World: Rebirth successfully debuted in the number one spot at the domestic box office, but the ticket sales aren't 100 percent up to franchise standards. Check out the full Top 10 below (reflecting just numbers from Friday to Sunday), and join me after for analysis.

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LW THTRS 1. Jurassic World: Rebirth* $91,500,000 $147,305,000 N/A 4,308 2. F1 $26,060,000 $109,517,000 1 3,732 3. How To Train Your Dragon $11,000,000 $224,001,000 2 3,714 4. Elio $5,700,000 $55,074,749 3 3,235 5. 28 Years Later $4,600,000 $60,234,000 5 2,917 6. Lilo & Stitch $3,800,000 $408,520,147 6 2,560 7. M3GAN 2.0 $3,800,000 $18,550,000 4 3,133 8. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning $2,735,000 $191,184,000 7 1,545 9. Materialists $1,346,705 $33,524,259 8 1,027 10. This Is Spinal Tap $1,069,737 $5,750,133 N/A 1,015

Jurassic World: Rebirth Gets Off To The Slowest Start In The Modern Era Of The Franchise Amid The Independence Day Holiday Weekend

When Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World debuted in 2014, ending a 14 year big screen drought for the franchise, it did eye-popping business. The movie made a stunning $208.8 million in just its first weekend playing in the cinemas of the United States and Canada, and by the end of its theatrical run globally, it made $1.7 billion. The franchise has been chasing that level of success ever since – and it's hard not to notice that results have been diminishing.

J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opened making $148 million in 2018, and finished it's worldwide box office run having made $1.3 billion. Arriving five years later, Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion (a trilogy capper full of returning stars from the original movies) opened with $145.1 million and finished its time on the big screen making $1 billion. This weekend, Jurassic World: Rebirth continued the pattern.

According to The Numbers, the new 2025 movie made $91.5 million in the last three days – with the mid-week debut pushing its domestic total to $147.3 million so far. Obviously the debut was padded with a couple extra days, but still I wonder about the potential negative impact of the Independence Day holiday: Friday is traditionally a big night for movie-going, but people around the country this past week were busy putting out picnic blankets and seeing the sky lit up by fireworks.

Jurassic World: Rebirth doesn't have the distinction of being the most expensive film in the franchise (a title that belongs to Jurassic World), but it was far from a shoestring blockbuster with a pre-marketing and publicity cost of $180 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It also unfortunately doesn't seem to be getting the blessing of positive buzz, with critics not giving it an overwhelming amount of love (CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes published a write-up with a two star rating). CinemaScore surveys haven't exactly gotten terrific results either, as audiences have delivered a "B" grade (the previous three Jurassic World movies have gotten "A," "A-" and "A-" grades, respectively).

Beyond just the domestic numbers, Jurassic World: Rebirth has made $318.3 million thus far worldwide. As far as franchise legacy is concerned, the title will likely need to join the 10 figure club if it's going to be deemed a success in the long run... and that's going to be pretty tricky if one considers the near future and the other titles soon arriving in theaters.

While it's often the case that the biggest blockbusters on the release schedule are given an extra week to dominate the big screen, Jurassic World: Rebirth hasn't been afforded that runway. Instead, Friday will see one of the most anticipated films of 2025 fly into theaters: James Gunn's Superman. The two titans will be competing to attract the same audience, so how the arrival of one impacts the other will be a major storyline for next Sunday's box office column.

F1 Has A Modest Second Week Drop, Crosses $100 Million Domestically; M3GAN 2.0 Is Fading Fast

Speaking of reflecting on the previous week, the big wide releases from the final weekend of June 2025 had very different responses to the flipping of the calendar and the arrival of a big IP-driven blockbuster. For Joseph Kosinski's F1, the Independence Day holiday wasn't a total nightmare. For Gerard Johnstone's M3GAN 2.0, however, things are going from bad to worse.

Nobody expected F1, even with the star power of Brad Pitt, to stay in the number one spot for two weekends in a row, but what is notable is that the sports movie only saw its ticket sales drop 54 percent weekend-to-weekend. That's not great, but it's also not disasterous. The film made $26.1 million in the last three days domestically, which means that it has become the latest title in 2025 to join the nine-figure club (it's the tenth film to achieve that feat).

It continues to do much better overseas, where it has made nearly twice as much money. Outside the United States and Canada, the film has brought in $184.1 million, bringing its global haul to date to $293.6 million.

M3GAN 2.0 is unfortunately tanking. The genre-pivoting sequel seriously underperformed in its opening weekend, surprisingly spurring Blumhouse head Jason Blum to comment, and the situation has gone from bad to worse. After opening in fourth place last weekend, the title has slipped to a tie for sixth place with Dean Fleischer Camp's Lilo & Stitch (which is now in its seventh weekend of release). The movie saw its ticket sales drop a rough 63 percent weekend-to-weekend, and the addition of $3.8 million brings its weak domestic gross to date to $18.6 million.

How to Train Your Dragon Has Officially Made $500 Million Worldwide

To end this box office column on a more positive note, one of the year's biggest movies has crossed a major milestone. Continuing to hold on to third place in the domestic Top 10 as it comes up on the end of its first full month in theaters, Dean DeBlois' live-action remake of How To Train Your Dragon has now made over $500 million in theaters worldwide ($516.9 million to be exact). It's the fifth highest grossing movie of the year, and it's about $60 million away from leapfrogging Christopher McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in the ranking (though, of course, the Tom Cruise film is also still playing).

How will the whole landscape be impacted with the arrival of Superman at the end of the week? That's a big question that we won't have a true answer to until one week from now – but that's why you should head back here to CinemaBlend next Sunday for our latest box office report.