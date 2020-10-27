How Edge Of Tomorrow's Time Loop Works

What Causes The Time Loop In Edge Of Tomorrow

The Mimics have a really cool ability: they can manipulate time and reset a time loop to their own satisfaction. There are two components to the Mimic’s looping strategy: the Omega, the hive mind that coordinates all of the Mimic grunts, and the Alpha, specialized Mimics connected to the Omega. Kill an Alpha, the Omega triggers the time loop and starts the chain of events from the beginning, with full knowledge of every loop’s events stored in their minds. You could say it’s in their blood. In fact, it really is in their blood, as both Cage and Vrataski find out the hard way. Both have killed an Alpha and ingested their blood, which gives them the same time looping skills as a Mimic.